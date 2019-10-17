The addition of a gravel parking lot on the south shore of Devil’s Lake State Park last year was allowed under the existing master plan, meaning public input was not required, according to state officials.
Steve Schmelzer, park superintendent, said the new lot east of the railroad track was put in last year to accommodate overflow parking on busy summer weekends and prevent visitors from parking on -- and damaging -- the grass.
“What I’d like to do is to be able to park no vehicles on overflow grass areas or anything, because what happens is people just pull everywhere and it’s a safety concern then too,” Schmelzer said.
In fall of 2018, park staff removed black locust trees -- an invasive species that’s difficult to control -- from the area that used to be a sewage lagoon and smoothed the ground with gravel, Schmelzer said.
“It’s a really problematic tree species,” he said, noting there are other areas around the park where staff have cut and treated black locust trees.
However, the resulting “scar” on the landscape seen from the east bluff has caused some concern from park users, said Derrick Mayoleth, who used to work at the park and now runs Skillet Creek Media. He said officials should have solicited public input before putting in the parking lot.
“I think that I speak for quite a few people who were taken aback, were surprised,” Mayoleth said, adding later that the lot’s sudden appearance “sort of spurred this negativity” from members of the public who love the park.
He pointed to online comments, including on Facebook posts about a proposed new building at Devil’s Lake.
“There is inadequate funding now to keep the trash emptied, and manage the natural resources, then they just build more ugly gravel parking lots,” one person who commented wrote.
When considering infrastructure changes, “we always look at whether it’s allowed within the existing master plan, and if it’s not, we have to do a variance or an amendment,” said Missy VanLanduyt, state Department of Natural Resources recreation partnership section chief.
“But that particular temporary lot -- the gravel lot -- is allowed within the existing master plan,” she said.
Figure 7 on page 31 of the master plan shows that 550-750 cars can be parked on the south shore’s day-use area. VanLanduyt said existing lots in the area total 550 stalls and the new gravel lot can fit up to 50 more vehicles, bringing the total capacity still 150 below the master plan’s limit.
She said the DNR typically doesn’t solicit public input on infrastructure changes that are permitted under a park’s master plan. If the change wasn’t allowed under the plan, then public comment would be part of the process to get a variance.
Tree removal doesn’t require public input, either, VanLanduyt said, since it’s considered a maintenance activity.
What Mayoleth found most disconcerting about the issue, he said, was seeing cars parked on both the grass and in the new lot on busy summer weekends, meaning the lot could allow more people to use the park than it can sustain. It also wasn’t preventing them from damaging the grass.
Schmelzer said the lot is to accommodate people who are already coming to the park, not to add more.
The master plan, passed in 1982, states “the total use of the major use areas of the park at any one point in time will be controlled by the number of parking stalls and camping spaces provided.”
“Those planners back in the ’80s had a way to control the traffic at the park,” Mayoleth said. “We, at some point, just closed our eyes to the master plan.”
But VanLanduyt said transportation has developed so much since the 1980s that using parking stalls as a limiting agent isn’t necessarily relevant anymore, given vans, buses and public transportation.
VanLanduyt noted the new lot is meant to be temporary. Park officials want to see if it effectively mitigates the issue of cars parked on grass, which they will take into account while developing an updated master plan, she said.
If it’s not effective, the gravel will be removed and the lot will be returned to its previous state but without the invasive species that had previously overrun the area, she said.
The park’s capacity and how visitors are accommodated will be topics considered during the master planning process. To inform the process, visitors and other stakeholders can fill out a survey available through October at the Devil’s Lake park office and visitor center.
People will have more opportunities to give input on the master plan throughout the process, which starts formally in early 2020, by attending public meetings and submitting input online, Schmelzer said.
