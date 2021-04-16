DNR reopens state natural areas near Baraboo after leaving them closed for a year

Almost a year after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources closed two popular state natural areas near Baraboo, it quietly reopened them last week before publicly announcing the change, along with several others, Tuesday.
Citing crowds, litter, vandalism and COVID-19, the DNR has kept Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen state natural areas closed since April 10, 2020, even after reopening nearby Devil’s Lake State Park on May 1 and Gibraltar Rock and Dells of The Wisconsin River SNAs Oct. 9.
Missy VanLanduyt, recreation partnership section chief, said the agency didn’t want to put out a separate announcement on the SNAs.
“Basically, what we wanted to do is have it be a soft opening,” she said. “We know that there’s been a lot of requests for those to be opened, and especially given the time of year, we just wanted to kind of ease back into it.”
But the news spread quickly on social media. That’s how Derrick Mayoleth of Skillet Creek Media first learned of it, according to an April 6 blog post in which he criticized the DNR’s mixed messaging -- given that its website still listed them as closed -- and lack of a public education campaign about the purpose of designated natural areas, their proper use and prohibited activities.
“I follow a million state parks and national parks, and these are normal things that are done, normal outreach, but we don’t do that in Wisconsin,” Mayoleth said in an interview. “I, for the life of me, don’t understand why.”
Overuse and misuse have long been concerns at local state natural areas, leading to temporary closures at Pewits Nest in 2017 that were disregarded by some people. Cliff jumping also remains a problem there.
The SNA designation is meant to protect “outstanding examples of Wisconsin's native landscape of natural communities, significant geological formations and archeological sites,” according to the DNR, which adds that the areas house rare plants and animals and are valuable for research and preserving genetic and biological diversity.
Mayoleth said people need to know that Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen are SNAs, not parks, and understand the difference.
“These places are more popular than ever and the popularity keeps growing. ... These properties are overwhelmed, so plants get crushed and garbage gets left and people are still cliff diving,” he said.
He’d like to see the DNR focus more on education, capacity limits and enforcement of the rules by having a visible law enforcement presence, ideas echoed by many locals.
“There’s a lot of opportunity to do the things we need to do to have these very popular tourism areas, which the community will love, and preserve them all at once. It just means that people need to be engaged. And I think what happens right now is you just sort of open the gate and hope,” Mayoleth said.
The DNR’s announcement did not mention anything specific about the proper use of natural areas. VanLanduyt said she’s not any more worried about Pewits Nest or Parfrey’s Glen than the state’s other properties.
Asked what people should know before they visit, she warned about ticks and said if social distancing isn’t possible or the parking lot is full, they should go to a different property rather than parking along the road. If a trail is muddy, visitors should either use a different trail or “embrace the mud,” VanLanduyt said. “Just go right through it instead of widening the trail, which can actually cause more damage by trying to go around it.”
But there are other restrictions at both gorges: Parfrey’s Glen doesn’t allow pets, food or beverages; requires a state park sticker, unlike Pewits Nest; and requires visitors to remain on the trail or within 20 feet of the creek bed if they go beyond that. Pewits Nest doesn’t allow food, beverages, fires, camping, rock climbing or cliff jumping. Both are open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
During peak season, they each are visited at least once a day -- and usually multiple times a day -- by a conservation warden, unless staff get tied up by more serious calls, said Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the DNR. He noted that wardens patrol the SNAs as part of their usual day, in addition to responding to complaints as needed and patrolling Devil’s Lake.
Rule-breaking at the two areas is “consistent with what we see at Devil’s Lake,” Green said, declining to characterize its frequency in more detail. When someone breaks the rules, he said wardens use discretion on whether or not it was an honest mistake. If it was, they give warnings and use it as an educational opportunity; if not or if it was a more serious offense, they give out citations, most commonly in the range of $175-$250, Green said.
Common reasons for a citation include people being on the property after hours -- “We put an emphasis on that for our patrol times, for sure,” Green said -- being in a closed portion of the property and cliff jumping.
