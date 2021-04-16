DNR reopens state natural areas near Baraboo after leaving them closed for a year

Asked what people should know before they visit, she warned about ticks and said if social distancing isn’t possible or the parking lot is full, they should go to a different property rather than parking along the road. If a trail is muddy, visitors should either use a different trail or “embrace the mud,” VanLanduyt said. “Just go right through it instead of widening the trail, which can actually cause more damage by trying to go around it.”

But there are other restrictions at both gorges: Parfrey’s Glen doesn’t allow pets, food or beverages; requires a state park sticker, unlike Pewits Nest; and requires visitors to remain on the trail or within 20 feet of the creek bed if they go beyond that. Pewits Nest doesn’t allow food, beverages, fires, camping, rock climbing or cliff jumping. Both are open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

During peak season, they each are visited at least once a day -- and usually multiple times a day -- by a conservation warden, unless staff get tied up by more serious calls, said Mike Green, a warden supervisor for the DNR. He noted that wardens patrol the SNAs as part of their usual day, in addition to responding to complaints as needed and patrolling Devil’s Lake.