DNR wetland program acquires first Columbia County easement from Portage area farm

More than 40 acres of former farmland northwest of Portage will be restored to wetland next year, the first Columbia County property to join the state’s Wetland Mitigation Program.
Owner Mark Heinze bought the land in Lewiston township a few years ago to grow corn, alfalfa and soybeans, but the wet ground wasn’t ideal for farming even though that had been its use since at least the 1870s, Heinze said. When his family heard that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was interested in getting more land for wetland easements, they thought it made sense -- both practically and financially -- to offer theirs.
“As a farmer, it’s a little hard to see land come out of cropping that had been farmed forever, but I think it was a good fit this time for that land,” Heinze said.
He sold 43.61 acres of Heinze Dairy land as a conservation easement to the DNR, keeping half of the property to continue farming. Heinze said he also owns and rents other land in the county for crops.
A sixth-generation farmer, Heinze and his family now operate Lewiston Farmstead Meats, where they sell beef and pork from a stand on their farm and at the Portage farmers market, after ending their dairy practice for financial reasons. He said they were cut by their processor, Grassland Dairy, in 2017 and sold their cows in the spring of 2019.
The meat business has been going well, “but it’s just so completely different,” he said. “I mean, I grew up on the dairy with the cows and milking cows.”
Heinze said it wasn’t easy to transition, but it’s getting better. The easement sale should help, too.
Valued at $199,000, the easement acquisition was approved by the Natural Resources Board in October. It is the only Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust project in Columbia County, said Josh Brown, program coordinator.
The program, started in 2014, is intended to offset the environmental damage that developments have on wetlands. Developers whose projects will harm wetlands can apply for and purchase wetland credits from the DNR, which will then use the money to purchase land for wetland restoration within the same watershed.
As of October, the program has raised almost $24 million through mitigation credit sales and has spent about $7 million on mitigation projects, according to Brown.
Brown said most easements are in the range of 40-60 acres, putting the Heinze Dairy project within average. Credit sales showed no developments in Columbia County that led to the mitigation effort, he noted; because the Heinze property is in the Fox River watershed, it could have been funded by wetland impacts spanning several counties, including the Green Bay area.
“We’re hoping to probably restore the land in 2021, summer or fall,” Brown said. That means preparing it and planting native wetland species so that it meets performance standards. It takes five years to evaluate whether it meets those standards before the project can be considered complete, he said.
Once restoration is complete, the property must be open to the public for hunting, fishing, trapping, hiking and cross-country skiing, according to Real Estate Section Chief Jim Lemke. It will be accessible off of Muskrat Road.
Heinze said he thinks it’s a good program, adding that it’s important to make sure Wisconsin maintains “good quality wetlands.” His family also uses no-till farming, crop rotations and rotational grazing in their other conservation efforts.
“Our family has been here a long time, and it’s very important to us to take care of the environment,” he said.
