Feasibility of potential new Devil's Lake educational center being studied

A new interpretive center would allow people who can’t walk the trails or enjoy the park in its current condition due to accessibility issues to visit year-round and learn about the park, she said.

“For me, that’s kind of a huge benefit to having this facility, as well as all the educational and infrastructure” and other uses it would allow, Greenwood said.

An architecture firm, GWWO Architects, finished an initial study in 2019 to determine the best location for a new center, produce concept designs and estimate probable costs. The results were presented at a public meeting where local residents voiced concerns, including how the DNR would maintain a new facility when park staff already struggle to keep up with use of the existing property.

The Friends are looking to set up an endowment to help fund maintenance costs, in addition to other potential funding sources, Greenwood said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}