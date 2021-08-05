Former Devil's Lake leader promoted state parks director

Diane Brusoe, Fish, Wildlife & Parks deputy division administrator, said in the release that DNR staff have remained resilient and adaptable despite the “challenging year.”

“We are excited to have Steve continue the momentum,” Brusoe said. “He's the right person to lead our state parks into the future.”

Schmelzer said his operational and field experience across the state make him the right person for the job.

His proudest accomplishments from his time at Devil’s Lake include his team’s response to historic flooding in 1992 and 2008, their work to rebuild and collaborate with other groups in the restoration of Clark Creek, Schmelzer said. He helped convert about 120 acres into native prairie to mitigate future flooding and worked on phosphorus removal to improve the lake’s water quality and clarity, he said.

For another project, he came up with a novel way to get gravel and asphalt to the top of the West Bluff Trail for repairs, work that requires hauling it up by hand: Park staff put about 1.5 tons of patching material in buckets at the bottom of the trail with signs inviting visitors, for a potential reward, to carry a bucket as they hiked. In less than a week, all of the buckets had been hauled up, he said.