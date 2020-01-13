Friends of Devil's Lake seeking fundraising consultant for possible educational center at Baraboo park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GWWO Architects’ report

GWWO released a report last week on its programming, site selection and concept design for the project, which provides a framework for the fundraising campaign.

Since April, members of the public have been able to provide feedback through an online survey, which is still open. Roughly 55 responses are included in GWWO’s report. No submissions were omitted, according to Greenwood.

She said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the responses.

“When I was reading through them, it wasn’t a bunch of angry people saying we shouldn’t have an interpretive center,” she said. “It was very constructive and very thoughtful.”

Members of the public expressed concern in April, several questioning whether Devil’s Lake was the best place for a large building and others objecting to adding infrastructure when the park already struggles with congestion and overuse.

Many survey respondents indicated that the potential building’s impact on natural resources is one of the most important factors for choosing a site.