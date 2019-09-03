Many families flock to state parks over the summer to encourage outdoor recreation and educational time for their children, and this year Girl Scouts added to the incentive.
Girl Scouts of the USA partnered with the National Association of State Park Directors to offer patches for girls who went to a state park the weekend of July 13.
Ten-year-old Katherine Reichhoff, a member of Baraboo’s Troop 4037, took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy Devil’s Lake State Park — where she likes swimming — and simultaneously grew her patch collection.
“It was basically just go, take your picture in front of the sign and then you would get the patch,” Reichhoff said, “but my mom decided to go hiking and then archery, and then I forgot my bathing suit so I just swam in the lake with clothes on, walked with my dog in the lake (and) walked around the lake.”
She was one of 95 girls from the Badgerland Council, which covers Sauk and Columbia counties, who participated in the Girl Scouts Love State Parks initiative, according to Badgerland spokeswoman Vicki Horstman.
Horstman noted the organization’s history of encouraging girls to explore nature and strengthen outdoor skills.
“With today’s ever-increasing popularity of tech-based leisure activities and schedules that are busier than ever, Girl Scouts’ outdoor programming makes it fun for girls to get outside, discover new things and be physically active,” Horstman wrote in an email. “Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend is a perfect way to celebrate our movement and our amazing State Parks.”
Kimberly Raimer of Portage said she remembers going to Roche-A-Cri State Park in Adams County when she was young and climbing the stairway that leads to the top of a 300-foot-high mound, but her 8-year-old daughter, Kayleigh Kath, had never been there. She wanted Kath to have the same experience.
After learning about the initiative, the family stopped for a hike on their way back from northern Wisconsin, snapping a photo of Kath, who has been in a Pardeeville troop for the last year, in front of the park sign.
“I thought it was pretty cool,” Raimer said. “They gave us an opportunity to take advantage of it and go spend time as a family.”
Walking up the stairs with her grandparents proved to be Kath’s favorite part of the day.
“It was fun,” she said.
Reichhoff, who has been a Girl Scout for five years, wasn’t discovering a new park — her family frequents Devil’s Lake most summers and holds an annual family reunion there. Still, she said she’d do it again “many, many, many, many times.”
Between official council patches and ones she picks up for fun, often on family trips, Reichhoff has collected more than 100 patches, her mother estimated. They fill two binders, as well as a plastic tub that hasn’t yet been sorted through.
Her mother, April Little Reichhoff, appreciated the Girl Scout initiative, noting it allows girls to experience new places, see new rock formations and get outdoors.
In the future, she said councils could do more to organize group day trips to state parks. She learned of the event this year in a Badgerland newsletter and took her daughter herself.
“I think it’s going to be a program that they grow on,” Reichhoff said. “But I think it’s a great opportunity to get girls outside and seeing different things.”
Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend 2020 will fall on Sept. 12 and 13 next year, according to Horstman.
