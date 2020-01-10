Governor appoints Baraboo's Leopold Foundation director to Council on Forestry

“I think what I and the Leopold Foundation can bring (to the council) is a kind of on-the-ground experience of owning and managing property, so what does it really take to do a timber harvest, what are the things you have to consider when you’re managing for wildlife,” Huffaker said.

Through programs like My Wisconsin Woods, the foundation also helps other private woodland owners learn how to manage their land and connects them with available resources. Huffaker said his understanding of their concerns will allow him to advocate for their needs on the council.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, about 360,000 individuals and families own 10.4 million acres of woodland — more than half of Wisconsin’s forested land.

One of Huffaker’s main objectives is to increase awareness and appreciation for what private woodland owners do to maintain the land. He also wants Wisconsin residents and visitors to better appreciate the state’s forests for their beauty, benefit to air and water quality and role in wildlife habitats, he said.

