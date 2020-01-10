Governor appoints Baraboo's Leopold Foundation director to Council on Forestry

From his position leading the Aldo Leopold Foundation and its conservation legacy, Buddy Huffaker knows what challenges private woodland owners face, not just by working with them but also by being one of them.
He knows what it’s like to manage the nonprofit organization’s roughly 400 acres northeast of Baraboo, how to engage in sustainable forestry and what goes into a timber harvest. About 12 years ago, the foundation harvested trees that were planted on its land by the Leopold family in the 1930s and 1940s and used them to construct the Leopold Center.
“It was kind of from start to finish. The Leopolds started growing our building 80 years ago and we did the timber harvest and we processed it all on site and then used it in the building,” Huffaker said.
That experience recently landed him an appointment by the governor to serve on the 20-member Wisconsin Council on Forestry. He applied to the council after the governor’s office called for nominations and applicants.
Receiving the official letter from Gov. Tony Evers was “pretty neat,” Huffaker said, adding that he’s excited to bring the foundation’s knowledge to Evers and state legislators to help shape policy affecting landowners.
“I think what I and the Leopold Foundation can bring (to the council) is a kind of on-the-ground experience of owning and managing property, so what does it really take to do a timber harvest, what are the things you have to consider when you’re managing for wildlife,” Huffaker said.
Through programs like My Wisconsin Woods, the foundation also helps other private woodland owners learn how to manage their land and connects them with available resources. Huffaker said his understanding of their concerns will allow him to advocate for their needs on the council.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, about 360,000 individuals and families own 10.4 million acres of woodland — more than half of Wisconsin’s forested land.
One of Huffaker’s main objectives is to increase awareness and appreciation for what private woodland owners do to maintain the land. He also wants Wisconsin residents and visitors to better appreciate the state’s forests for their beauty, benefit to air and water quality and role in wildlife habitats, he said.
“I don’t think we have really invested in private woodland owners, and that is both in really intentionally engaging them to understand what kind of help they need and providing them the resources, so I think again, they’re kind of the unsung hero,” Huffaker said. “We’ve not understood how much they’ve been doing with limited support. So it’s really to elevate the importance of private woodland owners.”
Huffaker will also represent a southern Wisconsin perspective on a council dominated by members from northern Wisconsin, he said. While the northern part of the state is known for its woods, the southern portion features smaller woodlands and a more diverse landscape.
The foundation has been working to restore prairie and savanna habitats on its land, including by cutting down silver maple and ash trees — the former dying from age and the latter dying from the invasive pest emerald ash borer — over the last few years, leaving the oak trees, Huffaker said. He said the savanna habitat benefits grassland birds.
“We’re trying to get the right trees here, rather than more trees here,” he said.
Established in 2002, the forestry council works with the DNR and provides recommendations to the governor’s office and legislative bodies on matters pertaining to the state’s forests. Council Chairman Tom Hittle said it has been actively involved in revisions to managed forest law and in the biennial state budget process.
Members serve indefinitely or until the governor chooses to replace them, said Hittle, who has been on the council for six or seven years.
Huffaker is one of four new members, announced by the DNR in December. They will attend their first meeting Jan. 23, where the group — representing various interests, including academia, public agencies, conservationists, the forestry industry and landowners — will start a strategic review to re-examine its efforts, Hittle said.
“We want to make a difference, so we just need to make sure we’re focusing all of our energy in the right spots,” he said.
Hittle said he’s looking forward to working with Huffaker.
“He’s got an excellent background with the folks that he represents, and his ability to communicate and reach private landowners and understand some of the unique situations that private landowners go through, what their objectives are, and what they’re looking for as far as to being able to be a part of the forestry community in the state,” Hittle said. “He’s an excellent communicator and has a lot of energy, and I really look forward to having that on the council.”
With a background in plant ecology, Huffaker originally came to the Leopold Foundation as a fellow in 1996. He became executive director by 1999.
