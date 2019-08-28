SAUK CITY — Bald eagles around the Sauk Prairie area gained another 30 acres of protected land after a conservation group purchased the parcel just south of Ferry Bluff State Natural Area with the help of local donations and gave it to the state.
Ecologist Jeb Barzen said Ferry Bluff, which sits on the Wisconsin River, is the only fully protected bald eagle roost site in the state, as the rest are privately owned and subject to disturbances or possible future development.
“One of the reasons why eagles concentrate along the Lower Wisconsin (State Riverway) is that they’ve got this undeveloped shoreline where they can perch and feed during the winter time, and that’s really critical,” said Barzen, a member of the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asked nonprofit Groundswell Conservancy to acquire the additional 31 acres just outside of Ferry Bluff’s existing state lands when its previous owner was looking to sell, said Groundswell Director of Major and Planned Gifts Heidi Habeger. Under that owner, who Habeger said wishes to remain anonymous, about one-third of the property was being farmed while the rest remained wild.
Groundswell and Ferry Bluff Eagle Council worked together to raise almost $165,000 — including about $82,500 from the state’s Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program — to buy the land, Habeger said. The rest was covered by private donations from individuals, foundations and businesses.
“That made it a really exciting project for us to work on, because there was a lot of really wonderful support for it,” she said.
Barzen said the land donation wouldn’t have been possible without “substantial local support” through many small donations, as well as the previous owner’s willingness to sell the property for less than it could have sold for on the open market.
“People are willing to support the conservation ethics that they have in this area, and I just think that that’s something this community should be proud of,” he said.
Gene Unger, president of the eagle council, added that Craig Culver of Culver’s Franchising System kickstarted the donations, followed by a contribution from Alliant Energy.
With so much development in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac, it seemed inevitable the parcel — located within the natural area’s acquisition boundaries but not within the area already designated as a state natural area — eventually would fall to the same forces if it wasn’t protected, Unger said.
“You can’t go anywhere in town that you don’t see construction. Sauk Prairie is a growing area. The eagles know it’s a nice place to live — we all know it’s a nice place to live — so we have to figure out a long-term plan that those eagles will still be able to come to Sauk Prairie, still be able to do all the things that they do and also enjoy year-round now,” he said.
Adding to the natural area provides more locations for eagles to establish winter communal roosts, Barzen said, which is important for their long-term survival. They need space to move so they can find shelter from shifting winter winds.
As a rare location where the river doesn’t usually freeze during winter, Ferry Bluff is particularly important for the birds to forage, he added. Barzen said the additional parcel also will make it easier to implement prescribed burns, noting that most plants in the state natural area depend on fire.
Habeger said eagles won’t be the only species to benefit from more protected land. A large number of migrating birds stop there when traveling between their wintering and breeding grounds.
Purchased in November 2018, the land was added to 336 acres of DNR-owned land around the bluffs, according to DNR Real Estate Section Chief Jim Lemke. He told the Natural Resources Board on June 26 the parcel is included in a designated wildlife refuge, which bars hunting on the grounds during winter months.
During the rest of the year, the state natural area is open to visitors. While the Ferry Bluff Eagle Council doesn’t have an official count, Unger said, “it’s quite well visited.”
The new addition doesn’t have any trails yet, but it can be accessed from Highway 60 by turning onto Seitz Road, about 4 miles southwest of Ferry Bluff Road. It leads to a gravel road, which leads to the parcel. Unger said the state eventually will add trails and restore it as a natural area.
“Hopefully the trails will connect and make a big loop up there someday,” he said.
Lemke noted the possibility for bringing new public entry points to the Ferry Bluff State Natural Area during the meeting.
“It’s a big advantage to potentially acquire this property just for that reason,” he told the board. “It really greatly improves public access to the already existing lands.”
