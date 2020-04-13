Leopold foundation near Baraboo publishes first new edition of 'Sand County Almanac' in decades

Leopold and “A Sand County Almanac” have both become “treasured international classics,” Huffaker said. “He’s just a touchstone now that people from all over the world can go back to and find some common values and vision.”

Temple, who for 32 years held the UW-Madison position originally created for Leopold in 1933, said Leopold gave definition to the modern field of wildlife management, among other achievements, but struggled with the question of how to engage people in conservation and sustainability. Several publishers rejected “A Sand County Almanac” in the 1940s because they didn’t think people would read it, Temple said.

“For Leopold, his contributions are so many but at least when we celebrate Earth Day and we talk about the anniversary of the publication of the ‘Sand County Almanac’ and the reissuing of a new edition, it’s often about the land ethic that people think of as his crowning achievement,” Temple said.

The book has been translated into 14 languages with two more in progress, and sales and citations continue to grow, Huffaker noted.