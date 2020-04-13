Leopold foundation near Baraboo publishes first new edition of 'Sand County Almanac' in decades

When Stan Temple first read “A Sand County Almanac” as a teenager in 1960, it was so unpopular that it was out of print. He couldn’t buy a copy of the 1949 book even though he wanted to.
But then, in 1967, the Oxford University Press published a paperback edition that through “either brilliant marketing or just plain dumb luck” corresponded with the emergence of the modern environmental movement.
“Twenty years after (Aldo) Leopold had written this book, suddenly there was an audience ready to read this book and fully understand its significance,” said Temple, a Leopold Fellow and professor emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology. “As a result, sales of ‘A Sand County Almanac’ have taken off.”
To pay homage to the movement that propelled and adopted the book as a “moral compass,” the Aldo Leopold Foundation is releasing a new edition this month in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and four years ahead of the book’s 75th anniversary.
Buddy Huffaker, executive director of the nonprofit conservation organization, said he’s hoping people will rediscover the book and expand its audience. Headquartered near Baraboo, the foundation acts as a steward of Leopold’s work.
Huffaker credits Leopold’s eloquence as a writer and his message — that it’s everyone's moral responsibility to care for each other and the natural world — for why the book has had an enduring impact.
Leopold and “A Sand County Almanac” have both become “treasured international classics,” Huffaker said. “He’s just a touchstone now that people from all over the world can go back to and find some common values and vision.”
Temple, who for 32 years held the UW-Madison position originally created for Leopold in 1933, said Leopold gave definition to the modern field of wildlife management, among other achievements, but struggled with the question of how to engage people in conservation and sustainability. Several publishers rejected “A Sand County Almanac” in the 1940s because they didn’t think people would read it, Temple said.
“For Leopold, his contributions are so many but at least when we celebrate Earth Day and we talk about the anniversary of the publication of the ‘Sand County Almanac’ and the reissuing of a new edition, it’s often about the land ethic that people think of as his crowning achievement,” Temple said.
The book has been translated into 14 languages with two more in progress, and sales and citations continue to grow, Huffaker noted.
Oxford’s mass-produced paperback edition — the version that most people read in college — included some of Leopold’s essays not in the original and rearranged things, which in Huffaker’s opinion threw off the narrative flow. A photo-illustrated, abridged edition was published in 1999.
Because of those caveats, Huffaker considers the new edition to be the book’s third edition overall and its first in more than 30 years. It includes a new introduction by best-selling author Barbara Kingsolver, who offers a contemporary perspective, he said.
Kingsolver wrote in her introduction that Leopold may help readers “see past the frustrating divides that plague the awfullest failure of our day, as we try to reconcile human subsistence with the needs of our damaged biological home.”
According to Huffaker, the coronavirus pandemic threw some logistics into question for the book release, but they have been resolved. The new edition can already be purchased on the foundation’s website, aldoleopold.org. It also will be in bookstores, once they can reopen.
Since Temple’s first encounter with Leopold’s “Almanac,” he’s read the book countless times. He said he’s excited about the new edition.
“Like many people who are sort of kindred spirits to Aldo Leopold, the opening words of the introduction to the book just really resonated with me. … ‘There are some who can live without wild things, and some who cannot,’” Temple said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!