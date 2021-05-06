Merrimac residents continue calling for action from Army on polluted water

USGS’ Howard Reeves said the model includes water measurements from more than 400 wells and state pumping records for municipal and high-capacity irrigation wells, as well as those for remediation systems. It will track how the water is moving, “compared to where the plumes come out,” he said, noting that new hourly data will be added to the map every three months.

Developers emphasized that knowing what exactly is present in the soil and groundwater and how it’s moving will help determine what cleanup measures need to be taken.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Joel Janssen of SpecPro Professional Services, which monitors groundwater for the Army, said landfills located on the far eastern side of the property need upgrades and repairs due to decay. That work is expected to be done over the summer. The Army discarded materials including demolished buildings, contaminated soil and asbestos into the landfills for more than three decades until 2013, he said.

Not soon enough

But board and community members said they wanted the Army to be more proactive in addressing the problem sooner rather than later. More than 40 people watched the virtual meeting.