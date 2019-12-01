With the effects of climate change becoming clearer and hitting close to home, a group of local residents feel now is the time to act.
They formed the nonprofit Powered Up Baraboo Inc. in August, its board co-chaired by Todd Persche, executive director of the Baraboo Range Preservation Association, and the Rev. Marianne Cotter of First United Methodist Church in Baraboo.
Cotter said their goal is to increase the use of renewable energy and environmentally sustainable practices in Baraboo and the surrounding Sauk County area. A community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Baraboo Public Library will mark Powered Up’s public launch and, organizers hope, draw at least 30 people to start working on these issues.
“Suddenly, everybody I’ve known from the past and new people like Mike (Kohlman) are joining us,” Persche said. “The time feels right to get something done.”
Middle school solar project
Kohlman, a Baraboo School Board member, has been working with Powered Up Baraboo to get solar panels for Jack Young Middle School.
The school board recently authorized the first phase of the project to develop a preliminary design and budget estimate. Kohlman said he expects the district to recoup the costs associated with installing a solar array by producing its own energy and saving on utility costs.
Cotter said when the group approached Kohlman about adding clean energy components to the middle school renovation, he took their ideas “to a level that we are just so excited about.”
“I’m excited about it too. I didn’t want to fool around,” Kohlman said. “I want to get this -- a real thing -- done.”
Starting the discussion
Powered Up Baraboo grew out of a discussion group led by Cotter and Persche that focused on climate change and the book "Eaarth" by Bill McKibben. Cotter said they started the group in 2015, about a year after she moved to Baraboo.
“About that time, I was really sensing God calling me to do something about climate change,” Cotter said. “I’ve always been interested in social justice; it’s always been part of my ministry, but climate change really rose to the top as really, I think, the most important ethical, spiritual and moral issue that we’re, as a world, facing.”
The group started meeting monthly and organizing educational programs about renewable energy and related topics, before shifting its focus to advocacy. Cotter said its members were inspired by other Wisconsin communities that have been working to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy -- places like Eau Claire, Ashland, La Crosse and Middleton.
A four-part series, organized in part by Baraboo Public Library staff and trustees, kicked off in September to help the public understand the immediacy of climate change and how it might affect the Midwest.
David Wernecke, Powered Up board member and former Baraboo Range Preservation Association director, said the goal of the series was the same as the group’s goal on Tuesday: to encourage local action.
“All of us had been to enough education sessions on climate change and such where nothing really came of it, and none of us wanted to repeat that here in Baraboo,” Wernecke said, adding that he wants residents to get involved and work on actions they’re interested in together.
Launching Powered Up Baraboo
Through his work in conservation, Persche has seen the ebb and flow of environmental efforts over the last 20 years. But as the effects of climate change become increasingly noticeable even in Baraboo -- such as increased flooding -- more and more people are willing to act, he said.
“There’s real things happening in real time, right in our local landscape,” he said. “Even though we saw this coming 20-some years ago, I don’t think until people see it in their front yard they do something. So I’m excited -- we’ve got a lot of people all the sudden very interested.”
The group needs people like Kohlman to help make things happen and “be champions” for the cause by talking to other community members and officials, Persche said.
Organizers are planning four broad categories for people to consider during the community meeting Tuesday, but the specific projects Powered Up Baraboo will pursue depends on what attendees are interested in, said board member Judy Spring. The categories are green space, schools, businesses/residences and a potential long-term sustainability committee within Baraboo city government.
Rural Iowa communities and others in Wisconsin, including those about Baraboo’s size, have already laid a foundation from which Baraboo can draw, organizers said.
“I think when people actually work on this issue, it makes them feel better. At least they’re trying something, you know, rather than just being immobilized by the size of it,” Persche said. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out.”
Beth Persche, a Baraboo library board member involved in Powered Up, said reducing emissions is one of the overriding themes she wants to see the group tackle.
“That’s what needs to happen across the board in pretty much every community around the world,” she said.
She’s particularly interested in enacting change at the city government level, such as by establishing a sustainability committee or creating a paid position to focus on those issues. While the city has considered sustainability in the past, Powered Up aims to pull together all of the related initiatives and people into a coordinated effort, she said.
The library board, in the midst of planning a facility expansion, is committed to making the building as energy efficient as possible, Persche said, noting that members will be raising additional funds specifically for solar and geothermal energy projects.
‘Doing the right thing’
Whether conservative or progressive, most people in Sauk County want to protect the “beautiful, natural environment” in which they live, Cotter said. Her hope for Powered Up Baraboo is that citizens of the community will examine how they are impacting the environment and what “little things” they can do to improve.
“The good news is that scientists and people in all sorts of fields are giving us what we need in terms of knowing how to address these issues, so what’s really needed at this point is the political will, it’s citizen involvement and it’s just people doing the right thing,” Cotter said.
