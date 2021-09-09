Regulators approve Dodge County solar farm amid growing tension over land use

Noting the decision was difficult, each of the three commissioners concluded that the project met the criteria outlined in state law.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak said she struggled with the cumulative effects of solar development, which requires far more land than conventional power generation but without the planet-warming gases produced by burning fossil fuels.

“This is just going to get worse,” Nowak said. “The fights are going to get harder.”

Commissioner Tyler Huebner noted the inherent conflict in public comments: some wanted the land reserved for development while others wanted it preserved as farmland.

The roughly 600-acre project, located between the villages of Brownsville and Lomira in northeastern Dodge County, is being developed by National Grid Renewables for Alliant Energy, which is seeking permission to buy the plant for $124 million as part of a plan to add nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar to its generation portfolio.

Under state law, the plant’s owner would pay $400,000 a year in local government aid -- about $227,000 to the county, $150,000 to the town, and a little more than $22,000 to the village of Lomira.