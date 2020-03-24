Residents can visit Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake state parks amid COVID-19 closures; DNR emphasizes social distancing

VanLanduyt stressed the importance of following social distancing recommendations by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from anyone else and not congregating in groups of 10 or more, even while waiting in line at the restroom. She said staff in state parks have seen some large groups, though not many.

“I think maybe some folks think that it’s OK to meet up with your 20 best friends at a park and go for a hike, but the social distancing is incredibly, incredibly important whether you’re inside or in the outdoors, and so we can’t say that enough to just self-regulate and regulate within your own group as you’re out on the trails,” she said.

Park staff and wardens are giving “gentle reminders” to groups that may be congregating but are not handing out citations to those breaking guidelines at this time, VanLanduyt said. She said all full-time park staff who would normally be working this time of year are still reporting to work on site.

She said state properties, especially those closer to population centers such as Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Hudson, are seeing a slight increase in attendance for this time of year. She didn't have specific numbers by property.

The city of Baraboo closed all of its parks as of Tuesday in response to Evers' order.