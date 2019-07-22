Thanks to a Sauk County woman, almost 200 acres of mostly undeveloped land will remain that way indefinitely, under the protection of a conservation easement.
Myrna Armstrong grew up on the town of Excelsior property known as Laper’s Acres that lines Highway 136 between Baraboo and Rock Springs.
She took over the farm in 2009, an inheritance from her parents and grandparents. According to the Reedsburg High School graduate, her grandmother Lena Luck managed the land after her husband’s death in 1935, eventually giving it to her daughter, Lois — Armstrong’s mother — who then managed the farm for more than 70 years, about 60 with her husband, Oscar Laper. At 140 years old, the house still stands.
Throughout that history, Armstrong said her family kept an eye on conserving the land, portions of which include the Baraboo Hills, wetlands, forests and a stretch of the Baraboo River.
She stepped up her efforts last year, donating a conservation easement on Laper’s Acres to the Driftless Area Land Conservancy in November.
“I’m concerned about the preservation of our land,” Armstrong said, noting that it’s a finite resource. “We have to take care of what we have, and I guess I was concerned that after I’m gone and future generations that the property be kept in the good condition it is in right now.”
A conservation easement attaches permanently to a deed, restricting certain land uses to protect the property’s conservation values, said Amy Alstad, conservation director for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy, a group dedicated to preserving land in the region that contains unique geological features because it was spared glaciation during the last ice age. Though it remains privately owned by Armstrong, the 184 acres cannot be divided nor developed, even if sold.
That suits Armstrong perfectly. She said she gets requests every year from people who want to buy a parcel of her land so they can build a house on it.
Based in Dodgeville, the nonprofit Driftless Area Land Conservancy holds 45 conservation easements, four of which — including Laper’s Acres — are in Sauk County, according to Alstad. Its mission is to “protect the health and beauty and diversity of the Driftless landscape,” she said.
With the variety of habitats and “notable natural features,” she said Laper’s Acres was “a really fun easement for us to work on.”
“It’s just a really beautiful property,” Alstad said. “They’ve been on this property for so long and many, many generations of really conscientious environmental stewards. They care a lot about the land and they care a lot about taking care of it, so they were just really great partners for us to work with.”
Armstrong, who still spends much of her time on the farm, raised two children there. She said her daughter, Susan Armstrong Fisher, always enjoyed the activities available on the natural landscape. As a specialist in land conservation law, Susan helped her with the easement.
Now, Armstrong hopes to pass on the family tradition of caring for the environment to Susan’s 3-year-old daughter. Conservation reflects how an individual looks at life, Armstrong said, as it “represents God’s creation.”
She remembers a time when the Department of Transportation made a push to straighten Highway 136, which curves sharply at two points near Laper’s Acres, by going through the hill. Her third-grade teacher worked to block the action, she said.
“When you start really disrupting our beautiful environment just so that people can speed up a little bit more on the road — because that’s what happens when you straighten out a road … people aren’t looking at the scenery, aren’t looking at nature, aren’t looking at conservation. They’re concerned about getting someplace in a very fast fashion,” Armstrong said, “and it is sort of sad that we don’t truly appreciate our conservation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)