Sauk Prairie, Mud Lake state lands get extra pheasants for holiday hunting opportunities

For hunters looking to bag some pheasants this holiday season, the state Department of Natural Resources has increased their chances at eight southern Wisconsin properties, including one in Sauk County and one in Columbia County.
DNR staff stock state-reared pheasants on almost 100 properties through early December for the pheasant hunting season, which lasts from Oct. 19 to Jan. 5. But starting in 2017, the State Game Farm near Poynette has raised extra birds for late-season stocking at a select few places.
Sara Kehrli, a DNR wildlife biologist for Columbia County, helps release pheasants at five wildlife areas once or twice a week -- depending on the area’s popularity and time of the season -- for about eight weeks. This week marked the last of the season for most properties, but the 1,450-acre Mud Lake Wildlife Area between Rio and Poynette will get another round of birds next week.
“It’s a special stocking right before the holidays meant to try to have more birds around for people to get together with their families over the holidays to go pheasant hunt,” Kehrli said.
In Sauk County, the DNR will add extra birds to the 1,000-acre Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area about halfway between Prairie du Sac and Baraboo.
Nancy Frost, DNR wildlife biologist for Sauk County, wrote in an email that pheasants are stocked on public lands in these areas because they either aren’t found in the wild or aren’t numerous enough to support hunting.
Pheasant hunters are required to have a small game hunting license and pheasant stamp. According to Frost, a portion of the money raised through stamp purchases fund pheasant raising at the State Game Farm.
Sauk Prairie Trap & Skeet Club President Allan Lathrop said many club members enjoy hunting pheasants at Sauk Prairie Recreational Area because they’ll likely bag a bird or two, thanks to the DNR. They also hunt at Mazomanie in Dane County, another property that will be stocked for the holidays.
“They all are very happy about it,” Lathrop said of the special late-season stocking, “and they all hunt on public land.”
This is the third year of holiday stocking. It expanded last year due to its popularity with hunters, according to the DNR.
During last year’s holiday pheasant hunt, DNR staff counted 15 to 20 vehicles at Mud Lake Wildlife Area each day from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, which Kehrli said is “more than you would see during a normal day” of the regular hunting season.
“I think there’s a lot of interest in it,” Kehrli said.
Staff counted 12 and 14 vehicles on two days last year at the Sauk Prairie area during the holiday week, according to Frost.
The DNR released about 4,400 pheasants in Columbia County and 640 in Sauk County for the 2019 hunting season, according to Kelly Maguire, operations supervisor at the State Game Farm.
Another 2,220 birds will be released on the eight properties next week, Maguire wrote in an email. To see where the DNR stocks pheasants and other game bird information, hunters can use the agency’s mapping application, FFLIGHT.
While Kehrli and temporary worker Savanna Grayless drove their pickup truck Tuesday through Pine Island Wildlife Area, hauling stacked crates filled with speckled birds, hunter Ron Thompson of Portage flagged them down.
Pine Island, which is situated largely in Columbia County but dips into the northeastern corner of Sauk County, gets stocked with thousands of pheasants from just before the season until this week. It doesn’t get extra birds for the holidays.
A Columbia County Pheasants Forever board member, Thompson complimented Kehrli and Grayless.
“They are doing a great job,” Thompson said. “I’m very happy with how they put the birds out there. They’re good quality birds. Great program.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.