Sauk Prairie, Mud Lake state lands get extra pheasants for holiday hunting opportunities

For hunters looking to bag some pheasants this holiday season, the state Department of Natural Resources has increased their chances at eight southern Wisconsin properties, including one in Sauk County and one in Columbia County.

DNR staff stock state-reared pheasants on almost 100 properties through early December for the pheasant hunting season, which lasts from Oct. 19 to Jan. 5. But starting in 2017, the State Game Farm near Poynette has raised extra birds for late-season stocking at a select few places.

Sara Kehrli, a DNR wildlife biologist for Columbia County, helps release pheasants at five wildlife areas once or twice a week -- depending on the area’s popularity and time of the season -- for about eight weeks. This week marked the last of the season for most properties, but the 1,450-acre Mud Lake Wildlife Area between Rio and Poynette will get another round of birds next week.

“It’s a special stocking right before the holidays meant to try to have more birds around for people to get together with their families over the holidays to go pheasant hunt,” Kehrli said.