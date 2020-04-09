UPDATE: Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake, MacKenzie Center among state properties ordered to close Friday

Starting Friday, 39 Wisconsin state parks, forests and recreational areas — including Devil’s Lake, Mirror Lake near Lake Delton and the MacKenzie Center near Poynette — will be closed to the public due to “unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism” and public health concerns, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the properties to close after several parks marked record attendance last weekend, according to a DNR news release. The agency had recently made parks free in efforts to lower the spread of COVID-19 by preventing visitors from congregating at payment kiosks.
DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye attributed the influx of people largely to the “safer at home” order, and not the change to free admission, because more people are out of work or school and looking for things to do.
“Getting outdoors has both mental and physical benefits,” Hoye said. “You get cooped up, so what do you do? You want to go outside, stretch your legs, get some fresh air. It makes sense. It’s just you and 4,000 other people had the same idea.”
Residents can visit Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake state parks amid COVID-19 closures; DNR emphasizes social distancing
Last weekend, conservation wardens at Devil’s Lake State Park and other nearby state properties saw large crowds, packed parking lots and some people clogging up narrow trails, making it impossible to maintain the prescribed 6 feet of distance between hikers, Hoye said. She said some people have stolen hand sanitizer from restrooms at state parks.
The DNR estimated 7,650 people visited Devil's Lake State Park — the state’s most popular park — on Saturday and Sunday, while about 2,900 visited Mirror Lake State Park. Hoye said staff have seen some vehicles with out-of-state license plates, though some could belong to Wisconsin residents.
Derrick Mayoleth, owner of Skillet Creek Media, blamed the fee waiver for driving too much traffic to the park in a blog post Tuesday. He witnessed the crowds himself over the weekend.
“It was clear that you had a majority of people trying (to social distance), but there’s a lot of congested areas in the park — you know, the trailheads, restrooms, sidewalks — where it’s practically impossible,” Mayoleth said Thursday.
Once DNR staff decided to close the other properties, Hoye said they knew people would flock to others nearby that remained open, which prompted them to close surrounding properties like the MacKenzie Center near Poynette.
“At the end of the day, this is really about public safety. There’s no two ways about it. We have to make sure we flatten the curve of COVID-19,” Hoye said, referring to slowing the virus’ spread so hospitals aren’t burdened beyond what they can handle at any one time.
“We have to maintain the safest environment for our visitors and our staff, and so we just cannot support these unprecedented crowds, people who are littering, people who are not maintaining social distance, you know, people who are traveling in small groups that aren’t necessarily part of the same household,” she said. “So we’ve seen quite a bit.”
Starting Friday morning, barricades will block entry to the affected properties and law enforcement will be monitoring the closures, Hoye said.
Sauk County properties ordered to close are:
- Devil's Lake State Park
- Mirror Lake State Park
- Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area
- Pewits Nest State Natural Area
- Parfrey's Glen State Natural Area
- Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area
- Natural Bridge State Park
- Lower Wisconsin Riverway
In addition to the MacKenzie Center, Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area south of Merrimac in Columbia County is closing, as is Rocky Arbor State Park in Juneau County, which is less than 2 miles northwest of Wisconsin Dells.
Turkey hunters will still be allowed to use the properties they would normally be able to use during the season from April 15 through May 26, according to the release.
“If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close,” the news release stated.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.