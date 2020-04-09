UPDATE: Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake, MacKenzie Center among state properties ordered to close Friday

The DNR estimated 7,650 people visited Devil's Lake State Park — the state’s most popular park — on Saturday and Sunday, while about 2,900 visited Mirror Lake State Park. Hoye said staff have seen some vehicles with out-of-state license plates, though some could belong to Wisconsin residents.

Derrick Mayoleth, owner of Skillet Creek Media, blamed the fee waiver for driving too much traffic to the park in a blog post Tuesday. He witnessed the crowds himself over the weekend.

“It was clear that you had a majority of people trying (to social distance), but there’s a lot of congested areas in the park — you know, the trailheads, restrooms, sidewalks — where it’s practically impossible,” Mayoleth said Thursday.

Once DNR staff decided to close the other properties, Hoye said they knew people would flock to others nearby that remained open, which prompted them to close surrounding properties like the MacKenzie Center near Poynette.

“At the end of the day, this is really about public safety. There’s no two ways about it. We have to make sure we flatten the curve of COVID-19,” Hoye said, referring to slowing the virus’ spread so hospitals aren’t burdened beyond what they can handle at any one time.