Utilities seek $19.2 million pollution control for Columbia coal plant, set to close by 2025

The owners of the Columbia Energy Center are proposing to spend $19 million to prevent groundwater contamination as they move to close the coal-fired power plant in the next four years.

Alliant Energy, the majority owner, announced earlier this month that it would retire the plant’s two units in 2023 and 2024, saying it would be more cost-effective than keeping the 45-year-old plant running.

But federal regulations require a new coal ash handling system designed to prevent toxic chemicals from leaching into groundwater, so the plant’s owners are asking regulators to approve a temporary solution to comply with the law and keep the plant running until they can replace it with clean energy.

Currently, water is used to quench the ash and sluice it to an unlined pond where the ash settles to the bottom before it’s dredged out and put in a landfill or used in construction materials. A second unlined pond that was previously used for ash now collects rainwater.