WATCH NOW: 'Ready, Set, Explore' at Devil's Lake State Park

Devil’s Lake State Park naturalist Sue Johansen-Mayoleth led families in “Ready, Set, Explore” July 1, starting at the park’s nature center. Participants hiked around the park near Baraboo, learning about the natural world and documenting their observations.

Johansen-Mayoleth said the park started hosting outdoor recreation activities in early June after putting them on hold since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She tries to offer activities most days of the week, some tailored more for adults but most for families, she said. To see the full offerings, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/parks/devilslake and click on “Calendar.”