Wisconsin Department of Tourism launches new report showing hiking, biking trail conditions

Local hiking trails include Devil's Lake and Mirror Lake state parks in Sauk County and the Lodi segments of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Columbia County as well as the Wild Goose State Trail and Gold Star Trail in Dodge County.

Knowing a trail’s condition is particularly important during spring and fall when the trails might be muddy, snowy or icy, Brown said.

Sixty-six volunteers across the state are helping by visiting their chosen trails and reporting their conditions once a week through the tourism department’s website, travelwisconsin.com. Brown said reporting could be done more frequently if there’s a special condition, such as a severe storm.

Derrick Mayoleth, who maintains a visitor guide for Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo, volunteered to cover the roughly 30 miles of hiking trails within the park boundaries because he visits almost every day and already posts regular trail reports on his website, devilslakewisconsin.com.