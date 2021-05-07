Wisconsin Department of Tourism launches new report showing hiking, biking trail conditions

Outdoor enthusiasts have a new way to learn about trail conditions before heading to their chosen biking or hiking destinations, thanks to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and more than 60 volunteers.
The department launched the Wisconsin Trail Report -- similar to its seasonal fall color and snow reports -- on Earth Day, offering information, updated weekly, on more than 140 hiking and biking trails, said Mary Monroe Brown, director of the state’s Office of Outdoor Recreation. She said the office created it after conducting hundreds of meetings with industry stakeholders.
“We heard outdoor recreation businesses frequently naming the need for a comprehensive, updated trail report to help outdoorists successfully prepare for a day out on the trails,” Brown said, adding that it exemplifies how her office can be “a hub for the outdoor industry, working to connect the dots between the natural resources, how we enjoy them and then the people and organizations that make that possible.”
Brown said the report shows a collection of trail networks from various land managers, including the state park system, private organizations, counties and municipalities, and assigns a general condition -- good, fair or poor. For bike trails, it gives a description usually including total mileage, type of trail, surface type and available facilities.
Local hiking trails include Devil's Lake and Mirror Lake state parks in Sauk County and the Lodi segments of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Columbia County as well as the Wild Goose State Trail and Gold Star Trail in Dodge County.
Knowing a trail’s condition is particularly important during spring and fall when the trails might be muddy, snowy or icy, Brown said.
Sixty-six volunteers across the state are helping by visiting their chosen trails and reporting their conditions once a week through the tourism department’s website, travelwisconsin.com. Brown said reporting could be done more frequently if there’s a special condition, such as a severe storm.
Derrick Mayoleth, who maintains a visitor guide for Devil’s Lake State Park near Baraboo, volunteered to cover the roughly 30 miles of hiking trails within the park boundaries because he visits almost every day and already posts regular trail reports on his website, devilslakewisconsin.com.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said of the new report, “because these are the questions people ask. I started doing trail reports myself because, you know, you have people that drive from Milwaukee and Madison and wherever, and they have no idea what to expect.”
Mayoleth and Brown encouraged people to volunteer. Brown said she’s looking for two more trail reporters to cover the Great Sauk State Trail and the 400 State Trail, both biking trails in Sauk County. Other trails elsewhere in the state also need volunteers, according to the report. If interested, contact cmordini@travelwisconsin.com.
Mayoleth submits updates every Thursday so the report is ready for weekend hikers, but he said the timing will vary based on the person. While he and other reporters might miss some things, he’s confident in the map’s overall accuracy.
“I would think they have to be pretty accurate, because you have a group of enthusiasts from all over the state that wouldn’t be doing this if they didn’t care and if they weren’t interested and on those trails all the time, so you know, I have a lot of faith in that trail report,” he said.
