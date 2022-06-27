Envision Greater Fond du Lac partners with Waupun chamber

WAUPUN -- Envision Greater Fond du Lac has partnered with the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce to operate the chamber office in downtown Waupun.

According to a press release received Friday, the goal is “to strengthen the relationship between stakeholders to improve the economic vibrancy and community identity of the area. This move seeks to cultivate stronger relationships with businesses, the city, adjacent organizations, and residents.”

The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1982, representing businesses throughout the area. After a series of directors came and left, the local chamber was seeking to find something sustainable to maintain a strong presence in the community and beyond.

Most recently, interim director and UW-Milwaukee student Zac Dickhut was in charge, providing information to the community and helping to organize chamber events. Annual events include such things as a golf tournament, the Waupunies (Best of Waupun) business awards and other business promotion events.

Throughout its history the chamber director has been a part-time position. The organization is governed by a board of local business leaders. For a time the chamber office was located inside the nearby city hall. Most recently a shared office has been established at 321 E. Main St.

Envision Greater Fond du Lac is the combined Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Office serving all of Fond du Lac County.

According to the press release, “Through collaboration and steadfast optimism, Envision Greater Fond du Lac strives to bring stakeholders together to improve the economic vibrancy of the communities it serves. With the goal of being the regional leader and convener of economic opportunities, Envision Greater Fond du Lac believes in challenging the status quo to help shape the future."

“Envision Greater Fond du Lac, is a regional leader in driving greater economic opportunities for all those they serve by engaging with the cities, towns, and villages within the county to help them thrive through business engagement, development and expansion.”

Waupun straddles the line between Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, divided roughly in half by that line.

The partnership with Envision Greater Fond du Lac "promises to afford the Waupun community the resources available through such as wider event promotion and easy registration; business expansion and retention assistance; entrepreneurship and small business support; financial aid exploration; talent attraction and retention efforts; and educational programming."

“Working in partnership with Envision Greater Fond du Lac will provide a greater breadth of resources to the people of Waupun,” Craig Much, the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors president said. “This will only increase the exposure and awareness of all the great things happening in Waupun.”

“Envision Greater Fond du Lac is excited to take this next step by formalizing this new partnership with the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce,” Sadie Vander Velde, president/CEO of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, said. “We have a strong team with extensive experience who can now assist those businesses and individuals in Waupun to continue the great things they’re already doing.”

The office will be staffed Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Additional times can be made available for appointments and special projects.

To learn more about Envision Greater Fond du Lac, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com.

