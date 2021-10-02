 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A chance for a paranormal encounters at historical Portage site
0 Comments
alert featured

A chance for a paranormal encounters at historical Portage site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
081621-port-news-cabin-2 (copy)

Site Director Jude Pultz gives a tour in August of the Surgeon Quarters at Fort Winnebago.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, Daily Register

The Surgeon Quarters at Fort Winnebago was built in the early 1800s as a French trading post and this weekend is a chance for people to see if there are is any paranormal activity, ghosts or spirits residing on site.

Paranormal Encounters WI will be leading the ghost tours tonight as the calendar turns to the spookiest month of the year – October. The group are official members of the Ghost Adventure Crew.

Site Director Jude Pultz said a similar event was held two years ago.

“We’ve done this just once in the past,” Pultz said. “It was a different group as part of the Ghost Adventure Crew. There was quite a crowd for that event and people can expect a great experience on Saturday.”

Paranormal Encounters will be going through the site with their equipment.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“They have a lot of technical equipment for identifying spirits, some of their tools our their own creation,” Pultz said. “Visitors will get an up-close look at how the technology is used.”

Paranormal Encounters WI states on their website they only find paranormal activity. They do not get rid of paranormal activity but insides find it and attempt to find out why the spirits are there.

The group posted a preview video online of a ghost hunt at the site back in May.

This is one of the last events at the historic site as the official season will end Oct. 15. Pultz said schools and other groups schedule private tours after the closed date.

“But this is it for the year until May,” Pultz said.

Tickets for the ghost tours are $40 per person and can only be purchased online. No tickets will be available for purchase on site.

Pultz added anyone interested in tours of the historical site can still take guided tours Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until season closing on Oct. 15.

“I’m really excited to see how the event goes,” Pultz said. “It’s a very interesting topic.”

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News