A chance for a paranormal encounters at historical Portage site

The Surgeon Quarters at Fort Winnebago was built in the early 1800s as a French trading post and this weekend is a chance for people to see if there are is any paranormal activity, ghosts or spirits residing on site.

Paranormal Encounters WI will be leading the ghost tours tonight as the calendar turns to the spookiest month of the year – October. The group are official members of the Ghost Adventure Crew.

More Information WHAT: Paranormal Encounters Ghost Tours WHERE: Surgeon Quarters at Fort Winnebago, 1824 State Highway 33 WHEN: Saturday Oct. 2, tours at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fwsq-paranormal-encounters-ghost-tours-tickets-149796177399

Site Director Jude Pultz said a similar event was held two years ago.

“We’ve done this just once in the past,” Pultz said. “It was a different group as part of the Ghost Adventure Crew. There was quite a crowd for that event and people can expect a great experience on Saturday.”

Paranormal Encounters will be going through the site with their equipment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}