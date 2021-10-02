A chance for a paranormal encounters at historical Portage site

Paranormal Encounters WI states on their website they only find paranormal activity. They do not get rid of paranormal activity but insides find it and attempt to find out why the spirits are there.
The group posted a preview
video online of a ghost hunt at the site back in May.
This is one of the last events at the historic site as the official season will end Oct. 15. Pultz said schools and other groups schedule private tours after the closed date.
“But this is it for the year until May,” Pultz said.
Tickets for the ghost tours are $40 per person and can only be purchased online. No tickets will be available for purchase on site.
Pultz added anyone interested in tours of the historical site can still take guided tours Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until season closing on Oct. 15.
“I’m really excited to see how the event goes,” Pultz said. “It’s a very interesting topic.”
GALLERY: 2021 Portage Homecoming Pep Rally
2021 Portage Homecoming Pep Rally
The 2021 Portage Homecoming Pep Rally included a performance from the High School Band, tug of war, a relay race and new to for this year a jalapeno pepper eating contest.
JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register
