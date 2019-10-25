The African Children’s Choir will stop in Reedsburg to showcase their talent and culture at the Cal Center as they embark on a nine month tour of the United States.
The choir will present an 80-minute program called “Just As I Am” at 7 p.m. Oct. 30. The concert is sponsored by St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and is free to attend, with donations welcome.
Derek Horkan, a member of the church who helped coordinate the event, said it is the fourth time the choir’s stopped in Reedsburg, with the last time in 2017. He said the church was contacted about hosting the choir once its tour around the Midwest was set.
All money raised will support the education of the members in the organization.
After its stop in Reedsburg, the choir will continue throughout Wisconsin for two weeks, hitting cities like Oshkosh, Janesville, Fon du Lac, Madison and Waupun, according to the choir’s website.
Choir Manager Tina Sipp said the choir consists of children age 7-10 years old. She said the program will have hymns with African rhythms, traditional dances, a drum ensemble and colorful costumes. Some choir members will tell their stories on how the program helped them overcome challenges to receive an education.
“It’s a very engaging program and very entertaining but I think the thing that sets it apart is it’s inspiring and it’s inviting,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
The African Children’s Choir supports 35 educational programs across four countries, she said. Music for Life, the African Children’s Choir parent organization, has educated over 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history.
Sipp said education isn’t accessible to all in African nations and a lot of the families involved in the organization don’t have the money to send their children to school, even a government owned one.
“Without and education in east Africa (it’s) very, very difficult to break the cycle of poverty,” Sipp said. “What we’re trying to do is stand in the gap.”
While 17-18 children will be on the stage preforming, the money raised will help support the 1,000 children currently in those programs through secondary school, she said.
Horkan said the choir brings an energetic performance.
“It’s just total energy,” Horkan said. “The kids are jumping and playing and singing and playing music and they are giving you information about their life in African and how the program helps them.”
More information on the African Children’s Choir is on its website africanchildrenschoir.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)