'Amazing' turnout at Sauk County Pride
Sauk County Pride was held Saturday at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo. The event included vendors along with live music and artwork for sale.

Daluan Freed spoke on the turnout of the event and the number of people attending Sauk County Pride.

“It’s amazing. Everything has been good so far,” Freed said. “This should be a really fun night for everyone.”

Freed said event organizers met with the Baraboo Police Chief before the event.

“The conversation went really well,” Freed said.

Emily Arendsee was selling pride t-shirts at the festival. She said the event was a good thing.

“This is just fantastic,” Arendsee said. “I’ve never attended one of these before and it is great.”

There was a silent auction on site for artwork. Other pride materials like flags were also available at the festival.

