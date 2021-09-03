Baraboo and Wyocena to host events for women veterans

Habitat for Humanity is holding a pair of events in Columbia and Sauk counties honoring women that have served their country.
She Served is an initiative for women veterans in the area put on by Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. These veterans are invited to a home build in Baraboo on Sept. 11 and in Wyocena volunteers will be cleaning and restoring veterans’ headstones.
Morgan Pfaff executive director for Habitat WRA said there are still spaces available at both events. The event is open to everyone with the goal to get as many veterans to sign up.
“And yes, men are welcome to join as well,” Pfaff said.
“This is a new and unique event that has never been done before anywhere in the nation, where each Habitat affiliate statewide will host women veteran events concurrently,” Pfaff said. “We're very excited about this, and we felt that starting off the week's events on 9/11 - Patriot Day - was especially impactful as a way to recognize our national day of service and remembrance with these honor events. In times of national tragedy like 9/11, one of the greatest things we can do is ask, "How can I help?" These events are inspired by those who asked that question in 2001.”
Pfaff is hopeful the event will become an event opportunity.
“So many of our area veterans continue to answer the call to serve by making a difference in their communities, and we love working alongside them to address our community's housing crisis,” Pfaff said.
“Our local Habitat affiliate is a certified Veterans Build. This means addressing housing needs for local military-connected families, returning service members and veterans,” Pfaff said. “But it also means we're committed to providing meaningful events that honor and engage area veterans in community service projects.”
The home build in Baraboo will include a ceremony to remember the victims of 9/11. Then the following Saturday in Wyocena Habitat is partnering with Cemeterians to clean veteran headstones. Columbia County Veterans Service Officer Rebekka Cary will attend the event sponsored by Trinity UCC Church in Portage.
