Baraboo and Wyocena to host events for women veterans

She Served is an initiative for women veterans in the area put on by Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area. These veterans are invited to a home build in Baraboo on Sept. 11 and in Wyocena volunteers will be cleaning and restoring veterans’ headstones.

Morgan Pfaff executive director for Habitat WRA said there are still spaces available at both events. The event is open to everyone with the goal to get as many veterans to sign up.

“This is a new and unique event that has never been done before anywhere in the nation, where each Habitat affiliate statewide will host women veteran events concurrently,” Pfaff said. “We're very excited about this, and we felt that starting off the week's events on 9/11 - Patriot Day - was especially impactful as a way to recognize our national day of service and remembrance with these honor events. In times of national tragedy like 9/11, one of the greatest things we can do is ask, "How can I help?" These events are inspired by those who asked that question in 2001.”