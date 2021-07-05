Baraboo celebrates Independence Day

Independence celebrations were back in Baraboo on Sunday.

Crowds began forming around Baraboo by 7 p.m., setting up lawn chairs in the area surrounding the Sauk County Fairgrounds to get a good view of the fireworks later that night at Barabooms.

While the parking lot started to fill up, children were enjoying the return of the inflatable obstacle course.

“We’re getting ready for the fireworks,” Andrew Page said.

Page was searching for the perfect seat for the fireworks early in the evening while his daughter went through the obstacle course.

“It’s great out, we missed most of the heat,” Page said. “Should be a really fun night.”

Last year, the majority of events were cancelled with Barabooms with fireworks being the only part of the celebration.

This year, things were back in full swing with concessions, the children’s obstacle courses, and music from 99.7 MAX FM.

“What’s more Fourth of July than Lemonade?” Addie Filus asked while preparing a lemonade at Barabooms. “It’s almost like we’re back to normal.”

