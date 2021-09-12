Baraboo event honors women veterans of Wisconsin

Baraboo’s Lisa Court was lined with cars Saturday morning for a ceremony for local women veterans on Patriot’s Day. Veterans and construction workers attended the remembrance ceremony.

It began with former Marine Patrick Aker of the Baraboo American Legion reciting an invocation and then a moment of silence for the lives lost Sept. 11, 2001.

“I just love this quote, ‘Veteran – a person who wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America, for an amount up to an including their life,'” Aker said.

Then members of the Daughters of the American Revolution read biographies of a number of women going back to World War II. The ceremony was followed by a Habitat for Humanity house build.

These stories included that of Juanita Goold-Wilke. Wilke was born in 1908 in Baraboo and in 1943 enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps. She received officer training in Iowa in England and served in France and Germany in World War II. After the war she attempted to join the VFW, but was denied because she was a woman.

Another story was of Miriam Ben Shalom. She enlisted in 1974 and became one of the first women drill sergeants to graduate from the 84th Division of the U.S. Army Reserve. She was discharged in 1976 after declaring she was a lesbian.