Baraboo Riverfest aims to celebrate 20 years after removal of dams

“It was pretty easy to get people together and on board,” Van Berkel said.

The planning committee includes representatives from the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department, the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, the canoe club, Kiwanis members and the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Mike Hardy, director of the city parks department, said representatives have sat in on every planning meeting and are supportive of ensuring people understand the resource the Baraboo River provides. He also said it could bolster awareness of the park.

“We like the fact that it’s bringing more people and putting more visibility on that park, on the conservancy,” Hardy said. “It’s one of our newer park areas, but we’ve really been focusing on the passive use aspect of it. It really hasn’t been in the spotlight, there’s a lot of people who don’t know much about it.”

Part of the event will allow for a dedication of the kayak landing that could not happen after its construction in 2020 out of precaution against the spread of COVID-19.