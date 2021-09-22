Baraboo Riverfest aims to celebrate 20 years after removal of dams

Twenty years ago, every dam was removed from the Baraboo River, which drew protests from naysayers convinced the waterway would be ruined.
“There were a lot of concerns about what the river might become,” said Joe Van Berkel, a board member of the nonprofit group Friends of the Baraboo River. “Talk about losing all the ducks in the river, fish washing downstream, the river was going to dry up... Well, 20 years later we’ve removed the dams and we saw what happened. The river is in better shape than ever.”
Since two decades have passed during which Van Berkel said fish have flourished and recreationists have increasingly taken to the water, the Friends of the Baraboo River decided to host a celebration.
Baraboo Riverfest will focus on education, from highlighting the fish found in the water to demonstrating how rescues could happen if needed. The Baraboo Kiwanis Club is hosting a 5K fun run and walk. The Baraboo River Canoe Club has planned a canoe regatta.
The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 2, at the Greg Wise Pavilion in the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy. In addition to the educational components, organizers ensured there will be live music, food vendors and games for children.
Van Berkel said roughly 20 local businesses have been “great” in their sponsorship.
“It was pretty easy to get people together and on board,” Van Berkel said.
The planning committee includes representatives from the Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department, the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, the canoe club, Kiwanis members and the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Mike Hardy, director of the city parks department, said representatives have sat in on every planning meeting and are supportive of ensuring people understand the resource the Baraboo River provides. He also said it could bolster awareness of the park.
“We like the fact that it’s bringing more people and putting more visibility on that park, on the conservancy,” Hardy said. “It’s one of our newer park areas, but we’ve really been focusing on the passive use aspect of it. It really hasn’t been in the spotlight, there’s a lot of people who don’t know much about it.”
Part of the event will allow for a dedication of the kayak landing that could not happen after its construction in 2020 out of precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re really trying to get people to understand how much better the river is, what a valuable resource it is, not only to Baraboo but all of the communities along the river,” Van Berkel said. “What we’re trying to do is get people to recognize what an outstanding natural resource this is for the community, both environmentally and economically.”
The event will host Paul Wolter, executive director of the Sauk County Historical Society, as he speaks about the dams and the history of the river, from its banks, which native people used to construct burial mounds 1,000 years ago to white settlement in the 1830s and the nearby fur trading post set up more than two centuries ago. Mark Tully will portray Francois Barbeau to explain how the river was named. Tully will also be playing music from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Education won’t just focus on the past. Walks in the nearby arboretum have been scheduled and people will be shown how to outfit their kayak for fishing. A rally will begin with the fun run in the morning.
The Sauk County Dive Team will perform a demonstration of a river rescue. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will show how they shock fish, bringing them to the surface to be tagged so they can be monitored. Van Berkel said children will also help introduce young sturgeon to the river. The DNR will also have its mobile aquarium at the site throughout the day to highlight types of fish.
“We’re really hoping for a good crowd and that people can come and enjoy a day out along the river, learn a little about it,” Van Berkel said. “And we’re real excited about having kids there, kids who would be interested in learning how to fish along the river, learning how they can enjoy that resource that’s right in their backyard.”
