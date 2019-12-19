Beaver Dam Elks fill need with annual Christmas food basket program

It’s not reindeer that are responsible for delivering goodies to Dodge County homes Tuesday, but Elks.
Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 is in full-prep mode this week in anticipation of its 68th annual Christmas food basket program. Each year, volunteers line up inside the garage of Summit Ford in Beaver Dam to fill the baskets and deliver them to those in need of a Christmas meal.
Rob Radig, past president of the Wisconsin Elks Association, has coordinated the efforts for 10 years.
“This year we will provide about 475 baskets. We want to help as many people as we can,” he said.
The list of families who receive the baskets is compiled with information from Dodge County Human Services and the Dodge County Toy Bank.
“Anyone who wants to help us is welcome to join in; it's become a holiday tradition for many people," he said. "We can always use money for the program, too, which can be donated throughout the year.”
The day begins with set-up at 8 a.m. and an assembly line starts moving at about 8:45 a.m., with volunteers putting food in boxes. Once filled, the boxes are set into cars for delivery. The driver of the car never has to get out of the vehicle.
Radig said the whole process is usually completed by 11:30 a.m. Following the morning activities, all volunteers are invited to a free appreciation luncheon at the Beaver Dam Veterans Center, 300 Beichl Ave., Beaver Dam.
The contents of the boxes vary a little bit from year to year with food being donated or purchased from area businesses. Radig said people can expect to receive a chicken (or chickens), canned goods, a bag of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots, fruit, bread, eggs, butter and more.
Many of the boxes will have a special item in them this year thanks to a donation from a knitting group that meets at The Watermark.
“The awesome ladies from the senior center knitted around 350 hats and gave them to us, so we’ll put one in every box until we run out,” said Radig. “Not only will we be feeding people but keeping them warm, as well.”
The baskets will be delivered to 20 communities, primarily in Dodge County, with a few going a bit past the borders to Oconomowoc, West Bend, Columbus and Waupun.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office organizes the delivery of the food baskets out of town, with the help of Dodge County police departments.
Financial donations toward the program can be sent to Beaver Dam Elks Christmas baskets, P.O. Box 96, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.