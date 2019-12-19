Beaver Dam Elks fill need with annual Christmas food basket program

It’s not reindeer that are responsible for delivering goodies to Dodge County homes Tuesday, but Elks.

Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 is in full-prep mode this week in anticipation of its 68th annual Christmas food basket program. Each year, volunteers line up inside the garage of Summit Ford in Beaver Dam to fill the baskets and deliver them to those in need of a Christmas meal.

Rob Radig, past president of the Wisconsin Elks Association, has coordinated the efforts for 10 years.

“This year we will provide about 475 baskets. We want to help as many people as we can,” he said.

The list of families who receive the baskets is compiled with information from Dodge County Human Services and the Dodge County Toy Bank.

“Anyone who wants to help us is welcome to join in; it's become a holiday tradition for many people," he said. "We can always use money for the program, too, which can be donated throughout the year.”

The day begins with set-up at 8 a.m. and an assembly line starts moving at about 8:45 a.m., with volunteers putting food in boxes. Once filled, the boxes are set into cars for delivery. The driver of the car never has to get out of the vehicle.

