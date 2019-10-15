Beaver Dam High School choirs are giving folks an opportunity to put on their thinking caps for a good cause.
People of all ages are welcome to show off their smarts by competing in a Trivia Cabaret Oct. 27. The fundraiser will offset the cost for choir students to attend a trip to New York City next spring.
Hosted by Mike Throndsen, the event features a team trivia competition consisting of 10 rounds of 10 general knowledge questions.
Teams can have a maximum of 10 participants, and it costs $10 each to play. It should be noted that teams of varying age groups often have an advantage in this type of competition.
As teams contemplate their answers, choir students will sing solos and ensembles. A capella groups SWAZZ and Treble Threat will be performing and attendees will also be treated to a few numbers from the school’s upcoming musical “Mamma Mia.”
If a team is unsure about an answer, they can purchase “mulligans” to boost their chances. Only one mulligan can be used per round.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Third place will take home $50; second place gets $100; and the top team walks away with $200.
In addition to the trivia and tunes, there will be concessions, mini games for prizes, a silent auction and a variety of raffles.
All high school choir students are eligible to participate in the trip to New York City. Scheduled highlights include touring Radio City Music Hall, attending a Broadway show and performing at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Cost per student is $1,100-$1,400, and all proceeds from the Trivia Cabaret will help reduce that cost.
Choir director Mark Lefeber encourages community members to come out for an enjoyable afternoon. For those not interested in trivia, a $5 admittance fee will allow them to hear the concert portion of the event.
“Aside from helping raise funds so BDHS students can take a once-in-a-lifetime trip, it is going to be jam packed with fun. It’s always fun to work together with a team to figure out trivia. And then friends can become enemies during raffles and silent auctions,” he said. “And during all of that excitement, talented BDHS singers are entertaining everyone.”
Register for the competition at bit.ly/TriviaCabaret2019 or email lefeberm@bdusd.org.
