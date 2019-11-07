Beaver Dam Rotary Club will place its annual holiday decorations in Swan City Park Saturday and invites anyone who would like to help to join them.
The 2019 Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland in Swan City Park will be bigger this year as the Rotary Club inches its way to fill the park with lights during the Christmas season.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, community service chairman for Beaver Dam Rotary, said the Rotary members and some sponsors will be there around 8:30 a.m. Saturday starting set up with volunteers welcome to show up around 9 a.m.
Schmidt was part of Leadership Beaver Dam when he suggested the idea of creating a winter wonderland in Swan City Park. The Rotary soon after agreed to take on the project and help it grow year after year.
“We are adding a gingerbread house where the small shelter is on University and Mill Street this year,” Schmidt said.
It will be a nice place to visit with Santa Claus when he come to Beaver Dam sometime in December, Schmidt said. Santa’s Sleigh will still be in the park with additional reindeer this year.
The path of lights this year will run the entire path between Mill and South Streets.
Dodge County Historical Society board president Patrick Lutz has worked on an addition that will show off a piece of Beaver Dam history.
In the mid-1900s a 30-foot candle was put up near the intersection of Front and Spring streets in downtown Beaver Dam.
“He is making a 10 foot replica of it that will be put between Mill Street and the band shelter,” Schmidt said.
There will be a lighting ceremony Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. near the Mill Street shelter. There will be boxes set up for donations to the Beaver Dam Food Pantry including food items, diapers and toiletries. There will be additional opportunities to drop off donations during Santa’s visit in December.
“We don’t have a set date yet with him having such busy time this time of year,” Schmidt said. “We are also looking at finding carolers to do Christmas carols at the same time.”
The park will be lit up until Jan. 1.
Those who want to donate to help the project get bigger each year can send checks to: City of Beaver Dam – Rotary Lights, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
