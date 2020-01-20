Beaver Dam's Cabin Fever Fest offers free family fun Saturday

Mayor Becky Glewen will hold her traditional campfire talk.

“So plan on making a s’more with the mayor and talk about whatever you want to bring up to her,” said Hohenstein.

There won’t be ice skating at Crystal Lake Park on Saturday because the ice is not stable. An ice rink should be in place at Tahoe Park by the weekend. Once the rink is ready, the warming shelter at Tahoe will be open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Hohenstein said because some activities at Cabin Fever Fest are weather dependent, other free activities are being held in various parts of the city Saturday.

The Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., is going to have an animal tracks indoor scavenger hunt from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dodge County Center for the Arts, 130 W. Maple Ave., is holding a haiku writing workshop led by Jan Richardson from 1-2:30 p.m.; and Get Fit Health Club, N7156 East Plaza Drive, is hosting an open gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Cabin Fever Fest is always a really great event and its purpose is to just get people out of their house and do something fun. We encourage everyone to enjoy what Beaver Dam has to offer,” she said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

