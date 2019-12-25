Beaver Dam's Loco Vocals set to ring in the New Year at the Fine Arts Center

The inaugural act of the BDACT Fine Arts Center returns to the concert stage Tuesday with its Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2020 show.
Loco Vocals ushered in 2019 performing in the center’s new, fully-accessible, 350-seat Kamps Auditorium and will finish out the year there, as well.
After years of fundraising and planning, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, established in 1964, closed the curtain on its former home at 219 N. N. Spring St. and moved into the completely renovated building at 117 W. Maple Ave. A grand opening event took place Dec. 29, with a New Year’s Eve concert continuing the celebration.
Entertaining audiences since 2010, Loco Vocals assists in the theater’s fundraising efforts by taking no compensation for performances. Through its ticket sales the group has helped the theater raise more than $80,000.
Vocalists for Loco Vocals include Jenny Addison, Rick Ramirez, Jay Wilkins and Cheryl Zeman. They are backed by a live band including Dave Carlson, guitar; Tanya Diggins, piano; Jeff Mroz, bass; David Saniter, drums; and Rich Zeman, saxophone.
Rich vocal harmonies will be recreated by Loco Vocals for this New Year’s Eve show. The group will present a wide range of hit music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, covering some of the greatest artists of the time including Elvis, ABBA, The Jackson Five, Eric Clapton, The Eagles and many more.
Saniter said tickets to the 3 ½ hour event are $35 and include hors d’oeuvres, reserved concert seats and dancing. A cash bar is also available.
“Last year they danced in the aisles and all around us on stage,” said Cheryl Zeman. “It was a lot of fun.”
Festivities at the stroke of midnight will feature confetti cannons and a ball drop.
“There’s going to be a cool beaver ball drop. I think the beaver’s going to ride it all the way down,” Ramirez said.
Saniter said later in 2020, Loco Vocals will create an annual theatrical style show for BDACT with new songs, comedy, costumes and dance. The theme for that upcoming show is “Motown.”
“Audiences will get a sneak peak of some Motown songs on New Year’s Eve,” he said.
For more information, go to bdact.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.