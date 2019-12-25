Beaver Dam's Loco Vocals set to ring in the New Year at the Fine Arts Center

The inaugural act of the BDACT Fine Arts Center returns to the concert stage Tuesday with its Rockin’ New Year’s Eve 2020 show.

Loco Vocals ushered in 2019 performing in the center’s new, fully-accessible, 350-seat Kamps Auditorium and will finish out the year there, as well.

After years of fundraising and planning, Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, established in 1964, closed the curtain on its former home at 219 N. N. Spring St. and moved into the completely renovated building at 117 W. Maple Ave. A grand opening event took place Dec. 29, with a New Year’s Eve concert continuing the celebration.

Entertaining audiences since 2010, Loco Vocals assists in the theater’s fundraising efforts by taking no compensation for performances. Through its ticket sales the group has helped the theater raise more than $80,000.

Vocalists for Loco Vocals include Jenny Addison, Rick Ramirez, Jay Wilkins and Cheryl Zeman. They are backed by a live band including Dave Carlson, guitar; Tanya Diggins, piano; Jeff Mroz, bass; David Saniter, drums; and Rich Zeman, saxophone.