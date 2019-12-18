Beaver Dam's Seippel Center for Music and the Arts holds holiday open house

Fans of Christmas tunes will experience a wave of holiday cheer Thursday at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts. The nonprofit organization, located in the Seippel Family Homestead on Beaver Dam’s North side, will host an open house from 4 to 8 p.m.

The Peter J. Seippel Foundation donated the property in 1995 for the use of the community. The building underwent renovations last fall and the bedrooms were converted into private studios, all of which house a piano. The music center held a soft opening in January.

“We’ve seen considerable growth since then,” said Director of Music Rich Zeman. “We started with 10 students and now have 45.”

The new center acts as a hub linking teachers with students. Private lessons for piano, voice, band and orchestra instruments are available to beginners through advanced students. Lessons, fees and schedules are coordinated directly with the music instructors. Lessons are typically 30 minutes in length.

“There are eight teachers here on Mondays and Tuesdays, and we have four teachers waiting for students,” he said.

Executive Director Chelsey Seippel said the talents of the students and teachers will be on display Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.