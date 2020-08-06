Beaver Dam's outdoor movie proposal wins AARP grant

Bringing some free family entertainment to the community has gotten a bit easier as the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce has received a grant from the AARP.
Judges selected the chamber’s new outdoor movie night project for a $1,000 “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant after receiving more than five dozen proposals. The grant will help fund the project to offer outdoor and drive-in movies — at first in the parking lot of Slumberland Furniture, and later in the year possibly at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
AARP is awarding grants monthly in 2020 to projects in communities across Wisconsin that are designed to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work and play as they age.
The project in Beaver Dam fits perfectly with the spirit and intent of the grant program, said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson. More information on the grants can be found at aarp.org/wi.
Tracy Propst, the chamber’s executive director, said the idea for the outdoor public movie nights came about as a way of getting people together safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Slumberland parking lot was chosen as a movie site in an effort to keep movie-goers off of grass where too many mosquitoes might make viewing uncomfortable.
The first movie night July 24 was attended by an appreciative audience of a wide variety of ages.
“Everyone was really great with social distancing and we had a lot of pickup trucks that backed in and had people watch in the bed of the truck,” said Propst. “It was like the perfect night and we heard so many positive comments. Movies are something everyone can enjoy.”
Propst said to provide the outdoor movies a screen, projector and transmitter are needed.
The city of Beaver Dam and WDS Construction supported the purchase of a 33-foot blow-up movie screen and part of the projector. The $1,000 in grant money will cover the remaining cost of the high lumen projector, transmitter and a portion of a movie license.
“Having this equipment will allow us to do drive-in movies the remainder of the summer into fall and, once COVID-19 is hopefully one day behind us, we envision weekly movies in the park for the coming years to bring our community together.”
The next movie is scheduled for Aug. 14 and Beaver Dam Cinema will be on hand selling popcorn.
The chamber is currently polling residents on which film they would like to see that night. Choices include “Back to the Future,” “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” “Forrest Gump,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Goonies” and “Holes.” Votes can be cast through Sunday by going to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook event page.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
