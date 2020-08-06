Beaver Dam's outdoor movie proposal wins AARP grant

The first movie night July 24 was attended by an appreciative audience of a wide variety of ages.

“Everyone was really great with social distancing and we had a lot of pickup trucks that backed in and had people watch in the bed of the truck,” said Propst. “It was like the perfect night and we heard so many positive comments. Movies are something everyone can enjoy.”

Propst said to provide the outdoor movies a screen, projector and transmitter are needed.

The city of Beaver Dam and WDS Construction supported the purchase of a 33-foot blow-up movie screen and part of the projector. The $1,000 in grant money will cover the remaining cost of the high lumen projector, transmitter and a portion of a movie license.

“Having this equipment will allow us to do drive-in movies the remainder of the summer into fall and, once COVID-19 is hopefully one day behind us, we envision weekly movies in the park for the coming years to bring our community together.”

The next movie is scheduled for Aug. 14 and Beaver Dam Cinema will be on hand selling popcorn.

The chamber is currently polling residents on which film they would like to see that night. Choices include “Back to the Future,” “Ferris Bueller's Day Off,” “Forrest Gump,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Goonies” and “Holes.” Votes can be cast through Sunday by going to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook event page.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

