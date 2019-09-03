ROCK SPRINGS — Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue and Education Center decided to host its first booze walk to let the public know the organization is sticking around in Rock Springs.
With its other fundraiser, Full Throttle Nights, cancelled last year because of the floods, Big Cats Founder Jeff Kozlowski started brainstorming other ways to attract people to the village and help the organization raise money.
Thinking of how big the rescue’s Halloween event, Trick or Treat with the Big Cats, became in the past, Kozlowski decided to try hosting an event for the adults.
The organization’s first Boozen with the Big Cats will feature 14 stations of south central Wisconsin based breweries, wineries and distilleries set up around the property in front of the animals cages. Kozlowski said stations will include Baraboo Bluffs Winery, Mead King, Driftless Glenn Distillery and Dells Distillery. Different food vendors will also be available.
Another reason for the event was to let people know the organization is staying in Rock Springs and not moving to Lake Delton.
“We want everybody to know it’s still there,” Kozlowski said. “The way it looks like we’re pretty much staying in Rock Springs.”
Last year, the Lake Delton Village Board approved concept plans that would’ve moved Big Cat Rescue to the intersection of County Highways A and T for the construction of a 99-acre camping ground that would have included tent and RV camping as well as room for the Big Cats, petting zoo and other animal rescues.
Kozlowski said the organization realized moving to the Lake Delton property wasn’t financially feasible and decided staying in Rock Springs is what’s best for the 22 cats, including tigers, leopards and lions. The other reason was to help the village of under 400 people rebuild from last years floods and in the midst of relocating its entire downtown out of the flood plain.
“We want to try to help the village rebuild and we feel us staying there will help,” Kozlowski said.
Ten structures were ruled substantially damaged and in jeopardy of possibly being lost in the village. Kozlowski said the rescue didn’t sustain damage because its about 80-90 feet above where the flood waters inundated the downtown.
He said the back to back floods did affect how many people attended in August in September last year because Highway 136 was blocked with flood waters, contributing to the organization losing about $20,000 to $25,000. Money used for the upkeep of the facility and care of the animals during the winter months.
Big Cat Rescue is planning to expand to include other amenities, like rental cabins and a bigger parking lot on the premises. Kozlowski said the organization will submit plans to the village board this fall.
Kozlowski recommends purchasing tickets for Boozen with the Big Cats before the Sept. 7 event. About 170 of the 500 tickets are left as of Aug. 30, he said. Tickets are available at Big Cat Rescue at 305 Pine Street or its website www.wisconsinbigcats.org.
Tickets are $40 a person and include the entry fee, a 16-ounce cup and staff showing the daily routine of the animals, like feedings. Money raised will go towards upkeep of the property and animals during the winter months.
Free parking will be available anywhere in downtown Rock Springs with buses available to transport attendees to the organization to check in and receive a wristband. Kozlowski said people will direct attendees to where they need to go for parking.
He said Bar Buddies Baraboo will be available to take people home from the event and is looking into other safe ride programs in the region for attendees to take advantage of if they’ve had too much to drink.
Kozlowski said Big Cat Rescue will host its Halloween event Oct. 26-27. The rescue is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day to Labor Day and on weekends in the fall until the first big snow of the season.
Anyone with questions can call Big Cat Rescue at 608-524-5466 or Kozlowski at 608-697-8643 or visit the Big Cats Rescue and Education Center website or Facebook page.
The Wisconsin Dells Events contributed to this report.
