A Wisconsin chapter of an international motorcycle group that helps abused children gain their confidence back stopped in Reedsburg as a part of its state awareness ride July 13.
Several members of the Wisconsin Chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse International participated in the day-long ride to provide awareness about child abuse and how the organization helps abused children gain confidence. The ride was open to the public. A total of 42 riders on 34 motorcycles, including Ironton based motorcycle group M.C. Border Riders, participated.
Riders started pulling into Just One Bar and Grill at 9 a.m. as a meeting point to begin the ride, which included stops at Beezers Bar and Grill in Hillsboro, the American Legion at Richland Center and back to Just One Pub and Grill in Reedsburg that evening. The group handed out brochures and answered questions about the organization at each stop.
One of the Badger City Chapter members, “Roof Rat,” said it is the second state ride the group has conducted in the Reedsburg area. He said members of the group go by their “road names” to protect the organization, themselves and the children they help within the organization.
“We exist for one reason to empower abused children to live in the world and not be afraid,” “Roof Rat” said.
According to organization’s website, the group makes a safe environment for abused children — like accompanying them to court appearances.
Waupun native Colin Eckerstorfer, who works for Child Protective Services, said he hadn’t heard of Bikers Against Children before the event. He rode his motorcycle an hour and a half to meet the group in Reedsburg to participate in the entire ride and learn more about the group.
“It’s perfect because it combines two of my passions in life, motorcycles and helping children,” he said. “I thought it was a great reason to ride.”
“Roof Rat” said those who want to join the group must pass an extensive background check. He said two primary contacts are established for each child in the program that can call anytime of the day. He said some guidelines is cases must be reported to authorities and initial contact with the organization must be made through parents or guardians of the abused children. He said Bikers Against Child Abuse works in conjunction with other local agencies to help abused children gain confidence.
“Roof Rat” said he’s seen the group positive results, especially when former abused children helped through the program become adults explaining the affect the program’s had at a tough time in their life.
“Saying how that empowered them and made them feel safe and gave their childhood back to them,” said Roof Rat.
Additional information on Bikers Against Child Abuse is on their website www.bacaworld.org or Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)