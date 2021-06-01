Building a canoe with fire and a history lesson in Portage

He said to the crowd at the Agency House he has never built a canoe before and the process of building the canoe will be based on a lot of experiments.

“This is how the first Europeans traveled across Wisconsin in these canoes,” Novey said. “We don’t have exact instructions on how to do this but we do have research from first-hand experience of using the canoes.”

The first step in building a single-log canoe is finding the log.

Novey said Fred Galley led the Agency House’s volunteer brush-clearing crew in harvesting the tree, and Blystone’s Towing moved the big, heavy ash log into position.

The ash log had been drying out for a couple of months to help the burning process. Novey said the best way to start the dugout canoe is to cut off the top to help set up the burn zone.

“This first burn, we’ll be lucky if we get a quarter of an inch burned and there’s no guarantee it will work. We will focus on a long narrow fire on top of the log and it will start with a lot of tinder,” Novey said.

Novey then took a charred stick and drew an outline on the log of where they will be burning about seven feet long leaving about a foot on both ends of the log and about an inch on the side.

