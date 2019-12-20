Cazenovia firefighter recognized for 30 years of service

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia resident and firefighter Steve Adelman has always had a commitment to serving his community, especially when it comes to the volunteer fire department.
Adelman’s three decades of service is part of a family affair. He is the second generation in his family, and seventh family member overall, to serve on the Cazenovia Area Fire Department as either a firefighter or EMT. Even when Adelman lost his foot to a prosthesis as a result of an infection, he continued to serve the fire department any way he could.
Adelman’s service was recognized by State Assembly Representative Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, at the department’s fire meeting Dec. 18 at the Cazenovia Fire Station. Kurtz presented Adelman with the First Responder of the Year Award by state assembly, for 30 years of service to the department. Kurtz also presented him with an American flag flown over the Capital in Madison the same day Adelman was given the award.
Kurtz said the initiative started in October and the state assembly asked for nominations for the award. The 50th District Assembly had the most individuals nominated in the state, with 12 people nominated, Kurtz said. While Chuck and Lori Muchow from Loganville won the award, Kurtz decided to recognize all the first responders nominated throughout the district.
“These men and women do this because they love their community and they love giving back,” Kurtz said in a separate interview. “I just think everyone was deserved to be recognized.”
Adelman said receiving the honor is a humbling experience. In his speech, he said serving on the fire department is a commitment to the community, something he’s known all his life.
“If you live in the community you put forth the effort to make it better and that’s what you do,” he said in a separate interview.
Adelman’s father, Don, served on the department as a firefighter and EMT for 35 years and his uncle served on the fire department as well, Steve Adelman said. Adelman’s brother, Mike, continues to serve after almost 45 years and his sister was an EMT for the fire department. Steve’s cousins also serve on the fire department. All are Cazenovia residents.
While Adelman said he talked about retiring after receiving a prosthesis, members of the department encouraged him to stay on a little longer. While he wasn’t responding to many fire calls due to his learning to walk with a prosthesis, it hasn’t slowed him down with helping out in other ways, assisting with fundraisers, meetings and sharing his knowledge with the younger firefighters. He’s also thought more about stepping back as he approaches 60 years old, he said.
“It’s hard to give it up, but I think it’s something you think you’ve eventually got to do anyway,” he said. “So far, I’m sticking it out we’ll see how things go.”
Cazenovia Fire Chief Darrell Slama said Adelman was nominated by members of the fire department for his dedication the course of his three decades at the fire department, even after he received a prosthesis. Slama described Adelman as a “super person” who not only gives back to his community through his service to the fire department, but also other efforts in the local community like the Caz Turkey Busters, a conservation group.
“As long as I’ve known him he just gives back to the community,” Slama said.
