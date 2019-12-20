Cazenovia firefighter recognized for 30 years of service

Kurtz said the initiative started in October and the state assembly asked for nominations for the award. The 50th District Assembly had the most individuals nominated in the state, with 12 people nominated, Kurtz said. While Chuck and Lori Muchow from Loganville won the award, Kurtz decided to recognize all the first responders nominated throughout the district.

“These men and women do this because they love their community and they love giving back,” Kurtz said in a separate interview. “I just think everyone was deserved to be recognized.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adelman said receiving the honor is a humbling experience. In his speech, he said serving on the fire department is a commitment to the community, something he’s known all his life.

“If you live in the community you put forth the effort to make it better and that’s what you do,” he said in a separate interview.

Adelman’s father, Don, served on the department as a firefighter and EMT for 35 years and his uncle served on the fire department as well, Steve Adelman said. Adelman’s brother, Mike, continues to serve after almost 45 years and his sister was an EMT for the fire department. Steve’s cousins also serve on the fire department. All are Cazenovia residents.