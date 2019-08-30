RANDOLPH -- Watch a parade and enjoy free sweet corn while attending the 57th annual Randolph Community Corn Carnival on Labor Day.
The Randolph FFA Alumni is in its eighth year of organizing the event. Committee chairman Gary Vander Galien said this year’s Corn Carnival pays tribute to area law enforcement.
The carnival kicks off Monday with a pancake breakfast from 6:30-9 a.m. at Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Drive, hosted by FFA Alumni. The menu includes pancakes, eggs and sausages. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Run for the Cause begins at 7:15 a.m. at Randolph Village Park. The fun run will benefit the American Cancer Society.
The 3 C’s Car and Bike Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the street from the park at the former Randolph Elementary/Middle School.
The parade lines up at the high school and steps off at 10 a.m. For parade entry information, email brenda.manke@jungseed.com or call 920-326-5168.
“We honoring Keith Gundlach as the parade marshal this year,” Vander Galien said. “He recently retired from being the FFA adviser for Randolph and Cambria-Friesland.”
Food, entertainment and free steamed sweet corn will be available in Randolph Village Park following the parade.
“Del Monte donates the corn and we usually give out about seven tons of it throughout the day,” Vander Galien said.
The Fall River Pep Band will have a mini concert at 11 a.m. and Alice in Dairyland will greet visitors at the park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A presentation announcing parade winners will begin at noon on the main stage. The U.S. Silver Dollar Band plays from noon to 4 p.m. Hit Energy DJ will host karaoke from 4-6 p.m.
On the children’s stage, a magic show featuring Rick Allen starts at 1 p.m. A kids’ pedal pull starts at 2 p.m.
There will be carnival rides in the park, along with games and vendors.
