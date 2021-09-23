Celebration of Freedom returns to Portage this weekend

The third annual Celebration of Freedom will be this weekend at the American Legion Headquarters in Portage Friday and Saturday. The event will feature New York’s 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.
The 2021 Celebration of Freedom at 2930 American Legion Drive in Portage is designed to bring together Wisconsin residents together to honor veterans, first responder and active military and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001.
“It’s a chance for students to learn about that catastrophic day when 3,000 people died,” said Wisconsin American Legion Department Commander Greg Eirich. “This is a great opportunity to get educated on 9/11.”
Eirich said the event is free and open to the public and along with the 9/11 exhibit and a visit inside American Legion Headquarters for a local museum.
The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit was launched by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in 2013. The exhibit is a mobile museum that pays tribute to all those who lost their lives on 9/11. The 83-foot tractor-trailer turns into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit with artifacts from 20 years ago.
The mobile exhibit will include a guided tour from Billy Puckett. Puckett drives the mobile exhibit across the country and educates the public.
“I’ve been on the road since March 1 and won’t be home until Thanksgiving,” Puckett said. “I do between 30 and 45 stops a year.”
Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase mentioned the event earlier this month at a council meeting and said it will be a great event.
“This is something you’re going to want to bring the whole family out to,” Haase said. “It’s a great exhibit with artifacts from ground zero including steel from the twin towers. Just a great thing to have in Portage for the weekend.”
The exhibit has traveled around the country and even Canada. Tunnel to Towers Foundation estimates over 500,000 people have seen the mobile exhibit.
On Friday there will be an opening ceremony for the weekend event at 7:45 a.m. Then museum tours are set to begin at 8 a.m. and continue to 5 p.m.
The day will include military and honorary displays for first responders. There will also be live entertainment from The Hounds and Road Trip.
Then on Saturday there will be museum tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A Legion Riders Ride Rally will be at noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, W8267 Highway 33. At 5 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament and a POW/MIA Silent March at 5 p.m.
Saturday will include a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. There will be kids and family activities on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
A group of local musical youngsters, Alley Katz, will be providing live entertainment on Saturday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. and the Madison’s own West on 12 cover band will take the stage Saturday evening.
There will also be a beer garden at Celebration of Freedom 2021 with food vendors on site.
“Come out and celebrate freedom and support the American Legion,” Eirich said.