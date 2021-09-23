Celebration of Freedom returns to Portage this weekend

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase mentioned the event earlier this month at a council meeting and said it will be a great event.

“This is something you’re going to want to bring the whole family out to,” Haase said. “It’s a great exhibit with artifacts from ground zero including steel from the twin towers. Just a great thing to have in Portage for the weekend.”

The exhibit has traveled around the country and even Canada. Tunnel to Towers Foundation estimates over 500,000 people have seen the mobile exhibit.

On Friday there will be an opening ceremony for the weekend event at 7:45 a.m. Then museum tours are set to begin at 8 a.m. and continue to 5 p.m.

The day will include military and honorary displays for first responders. There will also be live entertainment from The Hounds and Road Trip.

Then on Saturday there will be museum tours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A Legion Riders Ride Rally will be at noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, W8267 Highway 33. At 5 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament and a POW/MIA Silent March at 5 p.m.

Saturday will include a blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. There will be kids and family activities on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.