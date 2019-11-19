The season of goodwill kicks of Thursday evening in Beaver Dam at the 17th annual Festival of Trees.
The fundraiser to benefit Church Health Services restores the idea that the holidays are about caring for and helping others, according to organizers.
CHS, a United Way agency, provides dental and mental health care programs for adults and children and primary health care programs for adults who are low-income, underinsured or uninsured.
Old Hickory Golf Club is the venue for the Festival of Trees. Planning committee member Justine Koehoorn said attendees will notice many changes from previous years.
“We decided to change around the format of the event by holding it before Thanksgiving and dropping the ticket price to $10,” she said. “It’s a casual night out with light hors d’oeuvres. It’ll be just a little bit more interactive and fun for everybody.”
The ticket price includes a raffle entry to win one of five prizes.
“You have a chance to win Bucks tickets, a $300 car maintenance package, a meat package, a holiday dessert package or a Beaver Dam golf package. You don’t have to be present to win, so even if you can’t attend you are entered in the raffle by purchasing a ticket,” Koehoorn said.
New activities at the event encompass an area for games and wreath making demonstrations.
A variety of fully-decorated trees will be on display and a Christmas tree competition will take place this year. The three contest categories are youth groups/churches/schools, nonprofits/service groups and business/individuals. There is still time to enter the competition.
“We’ll take them up until five minutes beforehand if we need to,” Koehoorn said laughing. “Everybody who attends gets to vote for their favorite tree. The winner gets bragging rights and will receive a holiday party package of fun things.”
All of the entries into the tree decorating contest are donated and will be auctioned off so guests will have a chance to bid on them and take them home.
Funds will also be raised through the sale of special seasonal beverages and from the proceeds of more than 50 silent auction items.
Church Health Services will receive all of the money brought in at the Festival of Trees. The organization plans on using the proceeds to have CHS counselors provide mental health services in the Beaver Dam, Waupun and Horicon school districts.
