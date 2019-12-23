Close to 200 attend Beaver Dam Police Charities community Christmas dinner

It is a busy time for Santa Claus, but like everyone around the holidays his children come first. Little known to many, Santa Claus’ son is Dodge County Sheriff Office Jail Sgt. Matt Bublitz.

“He’s also a patrol officer for the town of Beaver Dam,” Santa said Monday at The Watermark in Beaver Dam while visiting as part of a free Christmas dinner offered by Beaver Dam Police Charities.

“He asked me if I had the the 23rd open,” Santa said adding that he was impressed by the event. “They have quite the set up here.”

Beaver Dam Police Department Detective Dan Kuhnz of the Beaver Dam Police Charities said 175 people signed up for the dinner and to visit with the Santa Claus before he readies himself for his Christmas Eve flight.

“This is the first dinner that we have done,” Kuhnz said. “We as a board charity wanted to host more of a community event with a bigger audience for us to interact with than we have in the past.”

Beaver Dam Police Charities have helped individual families at Christmas in the past, however Kuhnz said they can reach more people through the new event.

After checking in, those attending found their tables and the children were able to visit with Santa Claus.

