Conserve Sauk Film Festival focuses on its power to help educate, highlight strength through diversity in second year

Organizers and presenters of the Conserve Sauk Film Festival agreed Saturday, during the second ever event, that it exposes attendees to new ideas and highlights the multitude of differences throughout the county.
Held on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus, the film festival showed a variety of movies with topics ranging from sustainable livestock grazing rotations to the healing potential of various fungi. There were also presenters who answered questions and spoke about their own experiences as a highlight to the films.
Elena Terry is executive chef and founder of Wild Bearies, which focuses on reconnecting people with and teaching about ancestral foods and working in community outreach programs as well as the stewardship of ancestral seeds.
Terry, who is also a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, spoke after a showing of “Gather,” a documentary highlighting food sovereignty, or the “right of peoples to healthy and culturally appropriate food produced through ecologically sound and sustainable methods, and their right to define their own food and agriculture systems,” according to the U.S. Food Sovereignty Alliance.
The movie focuses specifically on indigenous peoples’ efforts to reconnect to land where they can grow and harvest food as their ancestors did before they were killed or forcefully removed from their homelands by European colonizers.
“I have some friends featured in the film and I really think the message is a good message to share, so anytime I can support them in putting their story out there, I try to,” Terry said.
She highlighted her local efforts for food sovereignty and said she hoped those who attended connected with what she had to say. Terry was contacted by organizers of the festival to speak. She said the event is a benefit and can help highlight the broad experiences of those living in Sauk County.
“We have such a diverse population here in Sauk County,” Terry said. “We have agriculture, we have indigenous peoples, we have a lot of tourism that comes through. Being able to celebrate the diversity and give people space to represent themselves or to support those messages that are coming through in the films; it’s wonderful to have people show up, to be willing to participate.”
Joan Wheeler, a member of the steering committee, said most people could learn from a film like “Gather” just as she did.
“We want to, not just educate folks about what’s happening — and we do want it to have a positive thrust — but we want to show what are the best practices,” Wheeler said. “It’s an inspirational experience, I think. But it can also raise questions about, ‘Why are we doing some things?’ Education, inspiration and food for thought for future action.”
Wheeler credited organizers Justine Bula, education coordinator, and Melissa Schlupp, conservation manager, both of the Sauk County Land Resources Environment Department.
“They just were laser-focused,” Wheeler said. “We learned a lot from our experience in 2019, but if it weren’t for Justine and Melissa we could have gone off track. They wouldn’t allow that.”
Terry also serves as the food and culinary program coordinator for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance and is in partnership with the Intertribal Agriculture Council, Meskwaki Food Sovereignty Initiative and the UW Horticulture Department.
She said her work, like trying to help people better understand environmental preservation, honoring traditions and changing indigenous food systems, is about creating a more powerful connection among neighbors. People who learn more through films like “Gather” can be a part of that.
“Everything I do and try to do is to build a stronger community,” Terry said. “There’s a lot of factors that make us prejudiced against each other, and when we drop that and share a meal, beautiful things can happen. That’s what I would love to see more of around here. If I get a chance to share that sentiment and have other people receive it well, that’s one of the best things we can do.”
The event was sponsored by a variety of organizations and businesses, including the county, the International Crane Foundation, Friends of the Campus Inc., UW-PBSC, the Sauk County Conservation Network, Compeer Financial, The Nature Conservancy, Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library and the Baraboo Popcorn Co., which provided a coupon for a popcorn discount as a donation because the festival did not offer the movie-going snack this year.
Wheeler said the county conservation department is the top asset in a number of groups within the county focusing on stewardship and sustainability, making the film festival a sensible fit for the area.
“We have this wealth of conservation organizations,” Wheeler said. “It’s almost like a confluence. You can’t lose with a bunch of people like that.”
