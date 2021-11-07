Conserve Sauk Film Festival focuses on its power to help educate, highlight strength through diversity in second year

“I have some friends featured in the film and I really think the message is a good message to share, so anytime I can support them in putting their story out there, I try to,” Terry said.

She highlighted her local efforts for food sovereignty and said she hoped those who attended connected with what she had to say. Terry was contacted by organizers of the festival to speak. She said the event is a benefit and can help highlight the broad experiences of those living in Sauk County.

“We have such a diverse population here in Sauk County,” Terry said. “We have agriculture, we have indigenous peoples, we have a lot of tourism that comes through. Being able to celebrate the diversity and give people space to represent themselves or to support those messages that are coming through in the films; it’s wonderful to have people show up, to be willing to participate.”

Joan Wheeler, a member of the steering committee, said most people could learn from a film like “Gather” just as she did.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}