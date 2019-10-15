The Farm/Art DTour will have a new location when it returns to Sauk County in 2020.
Wormfarm Institute Executive Director Donna Neuwirth said the Farm/Art DTour will move to southern Sauk County, highlighting the agriculture, art and rural scenery in the Sauk Prairie area. A specific route hasn’t been determined yet, she said.
An information booth with more details was near the beer tent during the final week of Fermentation Fest Oct. 12-13 at the City Park Marketplace in Reedsburg. The two week tour is described on Fermentation Fest’s website as a 50 miles self-guided “agri/cultural excursion” where artists install their work on farms in rural Sauk County to highlight the areas art scene and for farmers to educate the importance of agriculture.
Since the tour started seven years ago, it was mainly held in the northern and central part of Sauk County highlighting rural areas of Reedsburg and looping through towns like Lake Redstone, La Valle and Lime Ridge.
With it time for a change, Sauk Prairie seemed like the “logical place” to put the tour, said Neuwirth. The Wormfarm Institute held three public meetings in Sauk Prairie to involve locals and businesses from the Sauk County area in the decision making process and identify potential locations for the tour.
Neuwirth said one aspect in the decision was finding a way to overlap other highlights and efforts in Sauk County, like the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, the construction of the Great Sauk State Trail and connecting to Sauk County’s One Sauk Naturally Plan.
“We’re looking for alignment with existing assets,” Neuwirth said. “The more these things can align with each other and be strengthened the better it will be.”
The Farm/Art DTour is mentioned in Making Sauk: A Place Plan under the rural creative place making plan highlighting the art and creativity in rural areas of Sauk County. The plan states the tour will relocate every three years “to ensure it benefited different areas of the county” but could maintain its headquarters in Reedsburg.
The event began in 2011 as the signature feature of Fermentation Fest– a Live Culture Convergence in Reedsburg. Unlike the tour, Fermenation Fest includes classes and hands on workshops on all aspects of fermentation, from how to make bread to hot sauce.
In 2017, the Wormfarm Institute decided it was best to host the Farm/Art DTour as a biennial to give the Reedsburg organization more time to plan for the event that brings an estimated 22,000 people to the Sauk County area.
Neuwirth said hosting the tour in another location also provides a way for the Wormfarm Institute to separate it from Fermentation Fest, to see how it preforms by itself without the classes and workshops. She said the organization is still determining how to move forward with the both events, keeping in mind the interests of the Reedsburg community, Sauk county and the organization.
“This is very much an exploration because we realize that there are benefits to them staying together and there are benefits for them separating,” she said. “We are still doing kind of doing a cost benefit analysis.”
With a year to go before the tour, the next step for the organization is holding smaller public meetings to establish partners and those interested in hosting a stop, like churches and farms, to form a route, Neuwirth said. She said Reedsburg could play a part in the 2020 tour, like having three different entrance areas in addition to the Sauk Prairie area, but that hasn’t been determined.
“There are choices to be made yet,” she said.
When asked about next year’s Fermentation Fest, she said the Wormfarm Institute is plans to take a closer look at the event and determine how to move forward, mainly because of the confusion overlapping the Farm/Art DTour with Fermentation Fest can bring, and find a way to strengthen both events.
“That is a separate set of issues,” she said of Fermentation Fest. “Right now we’re thinking that will remain in Reedsburg, the classes and the workshops. Whether we call it Fermentation Fest because of the confusion that it arises out of it compared to the DTour that’s another thing we’re just going to have to take a closer look at.”
Despite the cold weather and first snow flakes of the year falling during the weekend of Oct. 12-13, Neuwirth said she was satisfied with how this year’s Fermentation Fest played out. The weather didn’t affect attendance at the indoor classes, but did mean less attendance in the City Park Marketplace, she said.
She was thrilled with many aspects, including Laura Annis temporary art design “Bandshell Proscenium” on the band shell in City Park, a piece Neuwirth called “another example of temporary work of art that could lead to something,” like new ideas and events.
More information on the Farm/Art DTour is on fermentationfest.com/farm-art-dtour.
