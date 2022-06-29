Farnham Street open during Columbus Fourth of July celebration

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus is doing its part to prepare for the biggest celebration of the year – Columbus Fourth of July. For that reason, it is opening up Farnham Street, which is the closest cross-street to Fireman’s Park, for parking despite ongoing road repairs.

Columbus Fourth of July Celebration begins on Thursday with a family night. Friday through Sunday the park will be busy with the carnival and bands. Of course, Monday, July 4, is the big day with Fireman’s Park opening up after the Fourth of July parade until the fireworks display at dusk.

The reconstruction of Highway 89/Farnham Street, which is scheduled to end in August, continues from Avalon Road to Park Avenue. It is replacing deteriorated pavement and updating the urban section of Highway 89 from an 11-foot drive lane to a 12-foot drive lane. The project will add sidewalk and update storm water and city sewer and water facilities.

“Starting Friday evening, those going to the park may park on Farnham Street and will also have access to the high school parking lot,” Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said. “The preferred and best route there would be from Park Avenue. Traveling from Avalon or Waterloo will be rough as it is gravel and rough deteriorated concrete. Vehicles can also park on Poet and Folsom Street. Waterloo Street and E. School Street will have parking restricted on one side to allow safe and easier flow of traffic.”

Highway 89 will return to a full construction zone on Tuesday with only people residing or working on the street allowed access.

Other parking options around the park include the Kiwanis Park lot off of East School Street. Weiner said the route will be safe and unobstructed via sidewalks. Those parking on the street should make sure not to park within 4 feet of a driveway or park in a way to obstruct other vehicles.

“The safest thing people can do during the events in Columbus is to be patient,” Weiner said. “Traffic and pedestrian congestion before, during and after the large events, such as the fireworks and parade should be assumed. Even outside of those events there will be congestion in the area of the park. Please be extra attentive to pedestrians and children, especially at night where there is naturally reduced lighting.”

Weiner said that people should also be careful of traffic and people should cross in lit areas as the crosswalks have not been painted on the finished roadways yet.

“If you’re traveling through an area attended by staff and directed to go a specific way, do it,” Weiner said. “Don’t stop and ask if you can go the other way. This happens every year and bottlenecks the flow. Vehicles are being directed a certain way to get the most vehicles out of the area the most efficient way.”

“After the parade we keep traffic restricted until the end of the parade is near the pavilion, to keep the zone safe for all those leaving on foot,” Weiner said. “Patience is key to many of these things.”

If needing help, Weiner said there are patrol officers assigned to the park for a majority of the time.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

