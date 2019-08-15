It's possible the only people who watch the weather more closely than farmers are members of the Dodge County Fair Association during fair week.
So far, they are pleased with the weather and the turnout for the fair.
“We did have a little rain, but it cleared off and we’ve had a good number of fairgoers enjoying all the festivities,” Dodge County Fair co-secretary Sally Schoenike said. “Today (Thursday) we’ve had the perfect fair weather, so we hope it continues throughout the rest of the fair.
The Badger State Tractor Pull was held Wednesday.
“The numbers were up from last year and there was really an increased excitement,” Shoenike said. “We’ve already booked them for 2020.”
Sawyer Brown will take the Grandstand Stage tonight.
Country band LANCO will perform Friday. On Saturday, rock bands Great White and Slaughter will perform.
Judging will be done throughout the fair, but much of the youth 4-H and open class has already been done.
“We are always excited about the judging,” Shoenike said. “That is the educational branch where the youth and adults can learn from exhibiting at the fair.”
There are some new things at the fair this year including the Nick’s Kids Show musical performance. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has also increased its presence by showcasing some of the sheriff office departments.
“We view the fair as a great way to positively interact with the citizens of Dodge County and proudly display the capabilities of our staff,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. “We are very proud of the extra work that goes with each of these responsibilities and our goal is to put these topics on display to allow for conversation.”
The ideas were collectively thought out by the Sheriff’s Office administrative staff, but Lt. Jason Boeck is in charge of managing the fair, Schmidt said.
The sheriff’s office has had displays about the K9 Department and the detention facility. Fair goers Friday can learn about the recreational patrol, cadets program and drug recognition experts. On Saturday, fatal vision, and child safety belts will be the topics. SWAT will be at the fair Sunday.
“Education on many of these topics is essential in maintaining our vision statement of the sheriff’s office,” Schmidt said. “It is the vision of the sheriff’s office to partner with the community and develop proactive solutions toward making Dodge County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and visit.”
All of the demonstrations will be located next to the Sheriff’s Office Station behind the grandstand.
Child IDs are being made at the Sheriff’s Office Station from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)