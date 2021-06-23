Flea Market returning to Portage

Due to COVID-19 precautions the Annual Portage Flea Market did not take place in 2020, but it is returning Saturday to the fairgrounds, 403 Fair Blvd., Portage.

The flea market is hosted by the Portage Parks and Recreations Department. Recreation Coordinator Mike Percy said the department is happy to be holding the flea market after a year off.

If you go When: Saturdays June 26 and August 7 Where: Portage Fairgrounds, 403 Fair Blvd Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Percy said, the flea market will be held this Saturday and again Aug. 7. There is no admission costs and it will open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Percy said there are 21 local vendors signed up to sell homemade items, rummage sale items and other collectibles.

“We try and hold it two or three times a summer,” Percy said. “When the Save the Grandstand held their event earlier this year, we decided we would only have two this year.”

Percy said turnout for the flea market is tough to measure but the event has good attendance numbers based on the number of vendors who come back year after year.