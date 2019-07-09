Committee Member Chris Anderson said Freedom Fest means community, patriotism and a way for families to spend time together celebrating Independence Day.
“It brings the whole community together to celebrate our nation’s birth,” Anderson said of Reedsburg’s annual event celebrating the Fourth of July.
Mayor David Estes, who also sits on the Freedom Fest Committee, agreed. He added the event also provides a chance to for the community to heal and get together the day after flash floods and less than one year when the 2018 floods swept through the area.
“Reedsburg has come together,” Estes said.
Nishan Park was one the places throughout the city underwater July 3 when heavy storms inundated Reedsburg, overflowing drains, backyards, closing roads and downed trees within the city and the Sauk County area. The water receded within hours and roads reopened the morning of July 4.
“We’re just very happy we have a dedicated city (staff) that preplanned for the drainage ditches,” Anderson said. “They are just great.”
Even when flash floods swept through Reedsburg at about 5:30 p.m. July 3, cancelling the city’s Fourth of July celebration was not on the committee’s mind, Anderson said.
“We were all set and ready to go,” Anderson said.
Activities included music, giant lawn games, bouncy houses and vendors lining “Eat Street” along Nishan Park. Another activity was a “coin dig” where children dig into a pile of sawdust to collect coins donated from local banks and tokens. Banks donated over $400 in coins toward the event.
Reedsburg’s Masonic Lodge sold concessions, donating all its profits, except the root beer floats, to the Reedsburg Boys and Girls Club. All profits from the root beer floats went towards the Freedom Fest Committee. Other vendors present included Lunch Box Express Food Truck, Jimmy’s To Go and Boy Scout Troop 247.
It was the fourth Freedom Fest for Anthony Bonfiglio and his wife Kelsey, who live in Mauston. They love watching the fireworks, listening to the music and seeing smiles on the kid’s faces when they jump in the bouncy houses.
Jen Maggio-Laack lives at Lake Buckhorn between Baraboo and Reedsburg and love the event provides a great opportunity for younger children to have fun, especially with the bouncy houses.
“I just loves the kids can come and jump their hearts out,” she said. “This is fun for the kids.”
The event included some changes with two bands, Blue Steel Country and Veda’s Rock House, as live music performances instead of five bands in 45 minutes intervals to provide more consistency throughout the evening.
Another change to the schedule was a patriotic tribute by the city and Reedsburg Boy Scout Troop 247 instead of a veterans tribute by local veterans groups. Anderson said the change was to provide something different to Freedom Fest.
However, plans changed when chances of thunderstorms approached and lighting was seen in the distance. The committee cut the program short, thanking those who helped make the event possible and singing of the national anthem by Boy Scout Troop 247 Leader Julus Pahl, followed by the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. The firework show concluded by 10 p.m.
Additional pictures from Reedsburg’s Freedom Fest are on reedsburgtimespress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)