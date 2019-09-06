WAUPUN — The tradition and tastes of Germany come to Waupun today and Saturday at the 26th annual Volksfest.
But although it’s an ethnic festival, everyone is welcome. “Volksfest” loosely translates to a “festival for all people.”
Don Kehrmeyer, one of the event’s organizers, recalled the first festival was started by former Waupun businesswoman Sigrid Bronkhorst and friends.
“Many European festivals are held in alleyways, and with that in mind, the ’93 festival took place downtown in the alley behind Sigrid’s Bavarian Trail,” Kehrmeyer said.
The free event moved locations as it continued to grow larger. This year’s festival takes place inside the Waupun Community Center at 510 E. Spring Street.
Waupun Volksfest features traditional German food, beer and live music from some of Wisconsin’s best polka bands.
The two-day event kicks off with a performance by Carol and the Keynotes at 10:30 a.m. Additional music will be provided by Tuba Dan, Good Time Dutchmen and the Zweifel Brothers.
At 4:30 p.m., Buergermeister (Mayor) Julie Nickel will be present for the official tapping of the keg.
A Friday fish fry will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.
New additions to the festival menu is spanferkel (roasted pig), which will be available both days from noon until 6 p.m., and wine from Vines & Rushes Winery in Ripon.
Saturday starts out with a pancake breakfast served by the Kiwanis from 8-10 a.m. At 9 a.m., the Warrior Blaskapelle (Waupun’s high school polka band) performs.
More music can be heard at 10 a.m. with the 2/5ths Band taking the stage. Entertainment continues through the day with the Twin Lakes Trio, Jerry Schneider Band and Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen.
There is also a stumpf fiddle contest at 4:30 p.m.
Nickel said hundreds of people from all around the world have attended Volksfest.
“I would like to thank Don Kehrmeyer, Steve and Nancy Joas, Derek Indermulde, Eileen Westhuis and Karen Brown for all of their hard work putting this together,” she said. “They have done a wonderful job of organizing this festival for over 16 years.”
Nancy Joas said event organizers are handing over the reins to the Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce, but they will continue as advisers during the transition.
